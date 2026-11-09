Watch Riley Green and Randy Houser Put a Comedic Spin on “Don’t Mind If I Do”

Before heading to the 2026 CMA Awards, Riley Green took part in the No Kai ‘Oi Songwriters Festival in Maui. Mixing beaches with country music seemed like the best place to unwind. Especially with Green competing against Kacey Musgraves, Ella Langley, Morgan Wallen, and more at the CMA Awards. But that mattered little to the country singer as he found himself on stage, performing “Don’t Mind If I Do.” The only problem – he didn’t have a duet partner. Or at least, a female partner. Don’t worry, Randy Houser was more than willing to step in.

Released on Green’s third album of the same time, “Don’t Mind If I Do” climbed the charts, peaking at No. 1 on the US Country Airplay chart. On the US Hot Country Songs chart, it finished in the Top 5. And on the US Billboard Hot 100, it fell into the Top 23. But since hitting the airwaves in September 2024, the song has become a regular on his setlist.

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When performing the song over the years, Green usually offered the part to his openers, like Hannah McFarland or Mackenzie Carpenter. But apparently, they were busy. That’s when Houser jumped at the chance. Taking over the original vocals from Langley, Green joked, “Alright, let’s picture a pretty girl is up here to sing this part.”

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Riley Green Invites Randy Houser On The Road In 2027

Although Houser recorded hits like ‘Runnin’ Outta Moonlight” and “Goodnight Kiss,” it was hard to imagine the singer being a “pretty girl.” And for fans at home, they couldn’t help but laugh.

“I love this song. And Randy hit that High Note, with Riley acting Silly as usual. Gotta love these two boys acting squirrely.” It didn’t stop there as another simply added, “Riley is so handsome.” That comment gained more than likes as others agreed and professed their own love for the country star.

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Aside from the hilarious performance, Green was already looking ahead to 2027. Packing the year with his That’s Just Me Tour, the hitmaker will hit the road alongside Jake Worthington, Muscadine Bloodline, Hannah McFarland, and Houser.

But before embracing another year of country music stardom, don’t miss Green at the 2026 CMA Awards, airing on Wednesday, November 18, at 8:00 p.m. ET on ABC and Disney+. The event will also be available to stream the following day on Hulu.

(Photo by Rick Kern/Getty Images for iHeartRadio)