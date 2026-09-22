Kelly Clarkson Reveals Why She’s Already Over Riley Green During Season 30 Premiere of ‘The Voice’

Kelly Clarkson has had enough of Riley Green. During the season 30 premiere of The Voice, the veteran coach admitted to being fed up with the newcomer.

Clarkson’s frustration started after Green beat her to get 19-year-old country artist Joe Henley on his team.

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“Last season we didn’t even have a country person. I don’t know if it’s the Tom Selleck mustache or the Marlboro Man vibe, but I’m over it already,” Clarkson told the cameras. “We just started this season and it is defeating to sit next to.”

Riley Green Proves His Prowess on The Voice

Things only got worse when sisters Ferryn and Brinkley auditioned.

They earned the first four-chair turn of the season, and Green beat out Clarkson, Adam Levine, and Queen Latifah to get them on his team.

“I love country music, but it’s hard to beat Riley,” Queen Latifah said after the defeat. “In a four-chair turn, if it’s country involved, we’ve got a problem. Houston, we have a problem.”

After the audition, Queen Latifah joked to the other coaches, “They thought about it, and then they looked into Riley’s eyeballs.”

“I know! Just don’t look at him!” Clarkson agreed, before complaining to the cameras, “Riley has some kind of vampire, glamour, cowboy crap that I cannot fight.”

Green couldn’t help but gloat a little, sarcastically telling Clarkson, “I hate that for you.” The “My Way” singer went on to remark of the “blur of Riley hate” he experienced, and Levine was annoyed by the suggestion.

“I’m Riley, people gang up on me, wah!” Levine mocked. Green didn’t take it laying down, instead quipping back, “I’m Adam, I was on The Voice and The Oregon Trail.”

“You see, that’s an old joke,” Levine said. “He thinks that I’m old.”

Green’s success continued later in the show too. He was the only coach to turn around for Caroline Alexis, and so he automatically got the talented singer on his team.

“Team Riley’s the team to beat,” he told the cameras. “I think the other coaches know it. Team Riley is definitely in the lead.”

As for Clarkson, she remained peeved, stating, “Riley Green is killing it. I’m a little over it.”

The Voice will continue its premiere week with new episodes set to air Tuesday and Wednesday on NBC.

Photo by Trae Patton/NBC