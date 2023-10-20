Check Out Rock ‘n’ Roll Pioneer Dion’s Patriotic New Collaboration with Carlene Carter, “An American Hero”

Doo-wop and rock ‘n’ roll great Dion DiMucci gets reflective and patriotic on a brand-new song titled “An American Hero,” a duet with veteran country artist Carlene Carter.

The track was released as a digital single on Friday, October 20, and an accompanying music video has premiered on Dion’s official YouTube channel.

“We saw the lights go down across the land / We were waiting for someone to take a stand,” Dion sings at the start of the song, followed by Carter singing, “And there was no one there to hear the call / No one listening to us at all.”

The chorus then kicks in, with Dion taking the main melody, accompanied by Carter’s harmony vocal: “Hey now, you know we need an American hero / Right now, we searching for an American hero / Who will stand up tall for everyone.”

“Basically, it’s a song about the ordinary person being a hero and championing the cause of the people around them,” Dion says in the press release. “You don’t have to look at cable news or online and don’t look to politicians to save you. Look into your own heart and be a hero to the ten people you affect in your life the most. Patriotism really isn’t about politics; we’re all Americans, so values and character are what matter most.”

He also shares his admiration and respect for Carter, whose mother was June Carter Cash.

“She’s a member of the Carter Family who were there when country music began,” he says. “I’ve always loved this girl’s voice. She’s so beautiful and sings with such heart; she’s so authentic. I just love the presence she brings to the song.”

Carter adds about the collaboration, “I was flattered and delighted when Dion got in touch and asked me to join him on this song. It’s about self-reliance and unity and doing what you can for those you cherish most. I can’t help but characterize it as a heroic effort and I’m proud to have been part of it.”

The video for “An American Hero” features footage of Dion and Carter singing the song separately while strumming acoustic guitars, mixed with scenes of ordinary Americans going about their lives. The clip includes segments featuring a wounded veteran with his child, firefighters, police officers, a farmer, an astronaut on the lunar service, a teacher, a nurse, and various young people smiling as they look into the camera.

The track follows a pair of star-studded collaborative albums that Dion released in 2020 and 2021, respectively, Blues with Friends and Stomping Ground. Among the impressive roster of artists appearing on the albums are Brian Setzer, the late Jeff Beck, Van Morrison, Billy Gibbons, Paul Simon, Bruce Springsteen, Boz Scaggs, Eric Clapton, Mark Knopfler, Peter Frampton, and Rickie Lee Jones.

