Watch: ‘Ted Lasso’ stars Jason Sudeikis and Hannah Waddingham Join Forces on Lady Gaga’s “Shallow”

Jason Sudeikis and Hannah Waddingham channeled their best Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga, giving that iconic duo a run for their money. The Ted Lasso co-stars dueted the song “Shallow” during a Kansas City benefit concert.

Videos by American Songwriter

A Powerhouse Performance from Jason Sudeikis and Hannah Waddingham

Ever the comedian, Sudeikis teased he would be singing the duet with actor Will Forte, but when it came time for Lady Gaga’s part of the song, Waddingham burst onto the stage. Demonstrating her powerful pipes, she confidently pushed Forte aside – sorry Will!

See the duo’s take on the song below, which is sure to please fans hoping for Season 4 of the hit show. Maybe, Ted Lasso went down to Kansas City and started a country band. One can dream. The two co-stars closed the song in an embrace and a not-so-subtle jab at Forte.

According to the Hollywood Reporter, this was the 7th annual rendition of Sudeikis’ Thundergong! benefit concert. Partnering with Billy Brimblecom, himself an amputee, the benefit concert aims to raise funds for amputees who cannot afford prosthetics because their insurance won’t cover it. Proceeds go to the Steps of Faith Foundation, a charity that Brimblecom founded.

While Sudeikis is known to bring in some of his celebrity friends for the event, it was Waddingham’s first time taking the stage. Prior to her performance, she had to battle pre-show jitters as well as prepping her voice.

Sudeikis explained to the outlet, “[She’s] very shy, very nervous; she’s been taking just hours and hours of vocal lessons to get ready for this type of thing. But it’s a joy to know that she’s willing to do it and just love her to pieces for it.”

Season 3 of “Ted Lasso” came to an end earlier this year with Season 4 up in the air. However, it’s apparent that both Sudeikis and Waddingham have remained good friends. In fact, Sudeikis shared his excitement with the outlet about showing Waddingham around his old stomping grounds.

Explaining the itinerary for his friends, he said, “We’ll of course try to get some barbecue in them, whether they want it or not — they usually do. Then it’s getting to the hotel and they’re always welcome to go to my mom and dad’s place and hang out there.”

“Shallow” was a special treat for fans of the actors. Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga would be proud.