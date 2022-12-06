Morgan Myles Closes ‘The Voice’ with Tearful Cover of Lady Gaga’s “Remember Us This Way”

Introducing the song she would sing as one of the final eight contestants on The Voice, country singer Morgan Myles said she chose Lady Gaga’s A Star is Born hit, “Remember Us This Way,” as a tribute to her grandfather and cousin, who both died from glioblastoma.

In an interview prior to her performance, Myles shared how her cousin Max recently passed away from the aggressive form of brain cancer at 33 years old. “I’m just so happy we had such amazing memories,” said Myles of her cousin. The Nashville-based singer also shared that her parents were driving from Tennessee to California to see her perform.

Sitting behind a baby grand piano surrounded by golden lighting and an opulent stage setting, Myles, draped in a glittering gown with a lengthy glamorous train, sang through the ballad. Her eyes swelling with tears at moments, Myles gave one of her most powerful performances and made all four coaches stand by the end.

“That was so beautiful,” said coach Gwen Stefani following Myles’ performance. “Your tone of voice and just everything about your voice is so unbelievably pretty.”

Myles’ coach, Camila Cabello, added, “You have grown so much. I really think you could be the next country, pop, soul whatever superstar. When you were up there just now there was just something so magical about it.”

Cabello added that even her mother thinks that the singer will win this season of The Voice. “She’s constantly like ”Morgan can win this whole thing,'” shared Cabello. “And I believe it, too.”

The song, written by Lady Gaga, Natalie Hemby, Hillary Lindsey, and Lori McKenna for the 2018 film A Star is Born (also starring Gaga and Bradley Cooper) was nominated for a Grammy award for Song of the Year. Gaga picked up the Academy Award for her other song, “Shallow,” in 2019.

A Pennsylvania native, Myles has been based in Nashville for the past 16 years and released her debut EP, Therapy, in 2020. In 2021, Myles also performed 117 dates in nearly 50 states.

She first earned her spot on season 22 of The Voice with a four-chair turn for her blind audition performance of Leonard Cohen’s 1984 hit “Hallelujah.” Myles recently earned her place in the top 10 with a cover of Beyoncé’s 2008 single “If I Were a Boy.”

Photos: Trae Patton / NBC