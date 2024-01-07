Ed Sheeran Grabs First Emmy Thanks to ‘Ted Lasso’

Following an American college football coach as he tries to lead an English soccer team to victory, Ted Lasso garnered rave reviews from fans as they considered the series both warm and wholesome. Featuring Jason Sudeikis as Ted Lasso, the series wrapped its third season in May with its finale “So Long, Farewell.” While fans wait to hear news about Season 4, they can celebrate singer Ed Sheeran‘s first Emmy Award thanks to his contribution to the show.

Videos by American Songwriter

Back in May, Sheeran’s “A Beautiful Game” was featured on the finale of Ted Lasso. Although the song was somewhat of a surprise at the time with many not knowing about its release, Sheeran apparently worked on it for some time. He said, “I recorded bits of it whilst on tour using crowds from the stadiums that I’ve been playing, and I’m super, super, super proud of it.”

[See Ed Sheeran Perform Live – Tickets On Sale NOW]

As for the series, Sheeran shared, “I love the show. I’ve loved working on this song. I hope you enjoy it—just a bit of fun. Football!”

Fans Praise “A Beautiful Game”

Meanwhile, fans shared their love for Sheeran and his song. One wrote on social media, “I don’t know how Ed does that but this is another hit for sure. ..Ed’s voice vibrates in this song so beautifully it’s so amazing…This is so different from all the other songs he has written.” Another person added how they remembered Sheeran recording the backup vocals. “Wow! I recognize the backing vocals. During the Mathematics concert in Amsterdam last year he practiced this with the audience!”

[RELATED: Watch: Elton John and Ed Sheeran Take In Soccer Match, Exchange Christmas Gifts]

Sheeran‘s “A Beautiful Game” prevailed over songs from other shows including The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Weird: The Al Yankovic Story, Ginny & Georgia, and The L Word: Generation Q.

Sheeran will hit the road in 2024 to headline Lisbon’s Rock in Rio 2024. He will take the stage with other acts like Doja Cat and Scorpions. Marking the 20th anniversary, the festival takes place at the Parque Tejo Lisboa, which holds 80,000 people.

When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Photo by Arturo Holmes/WireImage