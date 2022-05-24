Watch: Upcoming David Bowie Documentary Drops New Trailer

The first look at the forthcoming David Bowie documentary has dropped. The trailer for the documentary, titled Moonage Daydream, arrived via a quick minute-and-a-half visual of what filmmaker Brett Morgen has created with the approval of the David Bowie estate. (The earlier Bowie documentary, Stardust, was not created in conjunction with the singer’s estate.) Morgen previously produced Kurt Cobain: Montage Of Heck, an approved documentary on the life of Nirvana’s frontman Kurt Cobain, in 2015.

Moonage Daydream is set to feature previously unseen footage of the star as well as never before heard music from Bowie. The process of putting this film together has reportedly taken producers five years to complete.

“Bowie cannot be defined, he can be experienced,” Morgen said during a CinemaCon appearance. “That is why we crafted ‘Moonage Daydream,’ to be a unique cinematic experience.”

This trailer precedes the film, which will be available to the public in the fall of 2022 after its world premiere at the Cannes Film Festival. The film will officially drop on HBO and HBO Max thanks to the production group Neon, which is in partnership with Universal Pictures Content Group, and IMAX.

Watch the trailer for Moonage Daydream below.

Photo by Michael Putland/Getty Images