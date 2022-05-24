Mick Jagger on Harry Styles: He’s a “Superficial Resemblance to My Younger Self’

Mick Jagger is throwing shade at one of the most famous musicians on the planet.

Yes, Jagger has no time for Harry Styles, an artist who Jagger says offers a “superficial resemblance to my younger self” and who “doesn’t have a voice like mine or move on stage like me.”

Jagger, the frontman for the legendary group The Rolling Stones, offered these comments in a recent interview with The London Times ahead of the rock band’s upcoming 60th-anniversary tour.

Before he ripped on Styles, Jagger prefaced his comments by saying that he likes Styles and that the two artists have “an easy relationship,” But the positive comments concluded there as the “Paint It Black” singer proceeded to disparage Styles, who is often compared to the Stones frontman.

Said Jagger in the interview, “I mean, I used to wear a lot more eye make-up than him. Come on, I was much more androgynous. And he doesn’t have a voice like mine or move on stage like me; he just has a superficial resemblance to my younger self, which is fine—he can’t help that.”

Styles has often called Jagger one of his biggest inspirations, including fashion-wise. Styles also impersonated Jagger when he hosted the variety television show Saturday Night Live back in 2017.

The timing of Jagger’s comments perhaps couldn’t come at a worse time for Styles given that the pop star is celebrating the launch of his latest successful album, Harry’s House, and as he prepares to launch his big headlining tour later this year.

But perhaps all press is good press?

Or maybe Styles shouldn’t fret too much. After all, Jagger did recently say that Machine Gun Kelly and Yungblud are the future of rock and roll music. Yowzers!

Check out a video of Styles impersonating Jagger below (perhaps that’s when the ‘Stones singer first got put off by the pop star? Who knows).

