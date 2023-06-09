The 1971 Led Zeppelin song, “Stairway to Heaven,” is one of the most famous in rock and roll history. Robert Plant’s voice soars and crescendos over the rumbling rhythms and mountain-peak guitar lines. But what would the song be like if Artificial Intelligence took a stab at it?

Asking our ol’ friends at ChatGPT, we prompted the bot for a “song in the style of ‘Stairway to Heaven’ by Led Zeppelin” and the lyrics below are what it gave (complete with space for a guitar solo).

“Stairway to a World Above” by ChatGPT

(Verse 1)

In a realm where dreams collide,

Where magic dwells, and hopes reside,

There’s a tale unfolding, a path unknown,

Come with me now, let your spirit be shown.

(Chorus)

Climb the stairway to a world above,

Where love and mystique intertwine,

With melodies that soar on wings of a dove,

Let the music guide you, forever it will shine.

(Verse 2)

Through misty valleys and ancient trees,

A journey unfolds, there’s a whispering breeze,

A guitar strums softly, painting the air,

The ethereal sounds, they lead us somewhere.

(Chorus)

Climb the stairway to a world above,

Where love and mystique intertwine,

With melodies that soar on wings of a dove,

Let the music guide you, forever it will shine.

(Bridge)

Now the tempo quickens, the drums take flight,

Guitar strings ignite, setting fire to the night,

A symphony of passion, a tapestry of sound,

A crescendo of emotions, all around.

(Guitar Solo)

(Verse 3)

In this realm of wonder, where dreams come alive,

Where time has no hold, where we can thrive,

Let the lyrics guide you, through the cosmic sea,

A masterpiece unfolding, a symphony set free.

(Chorus)

Climb the stairway to a world above,

Where love and mystique intertwine,

With melodies that soar on wings of a dove,

Let the music guide you, forever it will shine.

(Outro)

As the song fades gently, with a final refrain,

We leave this realm, but its echoes remain,

In our hearts forever, a memory divine,

Stairway to Heaven, forever our shrine.

Assessment

What we see here is an A.I. bot with no idea what to do. The song ends up being overly meta, with the outro beginning by alerting the listener that the song is about to end. Also, on the bridge, the song tells the listener the tempo is about to quicken. Show don’t tell, ChatGPT!

That aside, it’s a fine take. The lyrics get a vague sense of dreamscape and spirituality, along with a touch of the carnal. But we’ll take the Led Zeppelin, or Heart (below), version any day.

Photo by Jorgen Angel/Redferns