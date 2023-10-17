Rediscovering the Magic: George Harrison and Ringo Starr’s Imagined Collaboration in 2023

They were close friends, musical collaborators, and global legends. Even after their famous British-born band The Beatles broke up, the two collaborated on songs and recordings, like on the epic album All Things Must Pass. Yes, they’re George Harrison and Ringo Starr.

Unfortunately, since Harrison passed away over twenty years ago in 2001, the two will never again collaborate. Until now—kind of. We asked ChatGPT what it thought a song written by the two would sound like today. Enjoy the results below.

“Laughter In Our Song”

(Verse 1 – George Harrison)

George:

In the gardens of our minds, we wander free,

Underneath the starry skies, you and me,

The sun sets low, a gentle golden hue,

In this world of dreams, I’m lost with you.

(Chorus)

Both:

We’re sailing on a sea of dreams,

Where love’s the only thing it seems,

Hand in hand, we’ll journey far,

Two souls beneath the same bright star.

(Verse 2 – Ringo Starr)

Ringo:

I’ll be your guiding light when shadows fall,

Through the twists and turns, we’ll conquer all,

With every beat, my heart plays just for you,

In this symphony of life, our love is true.

(Chorus)

Both:

We’re sailing on a sea of dreams,

Where love’s the only thing it seems,

Hand in hand, we’ll journey far,

Two souls beneath the same bright star.

(Bridge – George Harrison)

George:

Through the highs and lows, we’ll find our way,

In this cosmic dance, we’ll never stray,

With faith and hope, we’ll weather any storm,

In each other’s arms, we’ll keep each other warm.

(Bridge – Ringo Starr)

Ringo:

With laughter as our song, and tears as our refrain,

In this life’s grand stage, we’ll play our part again,

No matter where the road may lead us, dear,

Our love’s the compass that will keep us near.

(Chorus)

Both:

We’re sailing on a sea of dreams,

Where love’s the only thing it seems,

Hand in hand, we’ll journey far,

Two souls beneath the same bright star.

(Outro)

Both:

In the end, when our story’s told,

We’ll have memories worth more than gold,

Through the years, our love will never fade,

In each other’s arms, our hearts are saved.

Final Thoughts

A rather poetic offering, this song showcases the celestial thoughtful minds of The Beatles’ former lead guitarist and the band’s former drummer. The two, who collaborated on songs like “Octopus’s Garden” and “The Photograph,” were close friends and creative partners. Although ChatGPT’s “Laughter in Our Song” doesn’t come anywhere near Harrison and Starr’s talents, it’s still fun to remember and celebrate their creative force with an offering from artificial intelligence.

