Who Is Performing at the 2024 CMT Music Awards? Full List & Toby Keith Tribute Details

The 2024 CMT Music Awards will kick off from the Moody Center in Austin, Texas, at 8 p.m. ET Sunday (April 7.) Kelsea Ballerini returns to host the three-hour ceremony, which features performances from Jason Aldean and Dasha. Additionally, an all-star lineup will honor the late Toby Keith, who died earlier this year at age 62. Here’s what (and who) to expect during tonight’s live CBS broadcast.

Lainey Wilson, Sammy Hagar, And More Set to Salute Toby Keith at 2024 CMT Music Awards

Toby Keith was a fixture at the CMT Awards throughout his 20-year career. The “Should’ve Been a Cowboy” singer received 30 nominations, with seven wins. He also co-hosted the show twice, in 2003 and 2012.

The country music industry is still adjusting to the Keith-sized hole the artist left when he died Feb. 5 following a three-year battle with stomach cancer. Thrice-nominated Lainey Wilson will join rocker Sammy Hagar and country duo Brooks & Dunn onstage for a special tribute to the late legend.

Keith’s own longtime band will back the performances with special appearances by Lukas Nelson and Roger Clemens.

How can I be so sad and excited at the same time!!!!??? Miss you TK more than I ever imagined!!! I know you’ll be smiling down upon us all!! 🎤💕💔🎼🎶❤️ — Dina Gallo (@Dgall74) April 6, 2024

Who Else Is Performing Tonight?

Jason Aldean made waves with his latest album, Highway Desperado, which dropped in November. The Macon, Georgia native will perform “Let Your Boys Be Country,” the record’s second single. The night’s other solo performer, country newcomer Dasha, will shout out the 2024 CMT Music Awards’ host city with her breakout hit “Austin.”

All other announced performances are collaborative. In addition to receiving the inaugural June Carter Cash Humanitarian Award, Trisha Yearwood will perform alongside “Make You Miss Me” singer Sam Hunt. Rounding out the night’s acts are Little Big Town and Sugarland, NEEDTOBREATHE and Jordan Davis, Old Dominion featuring Megan Moroney, and Parker McCollum featuring Brittney Spencer.

Kelsea Ballerini Says This Is Her Final Year to Host

Country music fans have grown accustomed to seeing Kelsea Ballerini helming the CMT Music Awards. However, the “Love Me Like You Mean It Singer” recently opened up to Variety on why her fourth year hosting is also her final.

“It was the first thing that I did outside of music really, that allowed me to ask myself the question: What else? Like, what else can I do?” Ballerini said. “And I’m ready to ask myself that question again, and I really want to give myself the space to see what else there is.”

The four-time GRAMMY nominee says she hasn’t entirely closed the door on the CMT Music Awards, however.

“Never say never — I will never say that I won’t come do this again,” she said. “I love it. I just am excited to see what else I can do.”

Featured image by Catherine Powell/Getty Images for CMT