Welcome Y’All: A Look Inside Johnny and Jennifer Reid’s Gorgeous Nashville Home

When Scottish-Canadian country artist Johnny Reid hit the Nashville music scene back in the early 2000s, he set out to make music with a unique twist, blending adult contemporary, modern pop, and traditional country into a signature, trans-Atlantic sound. Now, nearly twenty years later, he has a loyal following… and so does his wife, Jennifer Reid.

See, while Johnny was in the studio and on the road, Jennifer launched the lifestyle blog, A Woman Like You, named after her husband’s moving love tune, “A Woman Like You.”

Covering everything from dorm room styling ideas to recipes, health, fitness, beauty, fashion, and more, the blog shows off Jennifer’s eye for chic designs, festive moments, and good living.

Now, folks can get a special peek into the home where all the magic happens—on the latest episode of American Songwriter and Renasant Bank’s series, Welcome Y’all, Jennifer welcomes host Julie Couch into her and Johnny’s Brentwood home, where they live with their four children. Touring the quintessentially Nashville-inspired abode, you get a glimpse of everything from where Jennifer does her cooking to where Johnny keeps all of his awards.

Speaking candidly with Couch, Jennifer offered the kind of insight you don’t often think about when considering the logistics of a celebrity furnishing a home. “When we moved into this house, [Johnny] didn’t want the awards and all that stuff in the main room,” she said. “He was like, ‘No, I don’t want to sound like I’m showing off or whatever.’” It was after that exchange when Jennifer surprised Johnny by turning a spare room into a devoted music studio with the awards on display, giving them a place to be appreciated out of the spotlight.

“When you look at an award like that, I can see the year it’s from and what it’s for, and I remember that year,” Jennifer explained.

Beyond that, there are plenty of mementos, lighting fixtures, and design touches making Jennifer and Johnny Reid’s home a true Nashville gem.

Watch the full episode below: