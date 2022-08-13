We’re “getting into” Country’s Hottest New Music with Ashley Cooke

After a successful breakout album with Already Drank That Beer, Ashley Cooke is back with new music, and her sound is arguably better than ever.

The country singer/songwriter recently released her latest single “getting into” with building melodies and a refreshing, yet playful, vulnerability. “‘getting into’ serves as my roadmap of all the twists and turns of who I am,” Cooke says in a statement. “It’s a fun disclaimer to whoever that future someone is, and lets them know what they’re signing up for—the good, the bad, and everything in between.”

I can burn it down, be a dive bar closer

Sunday sittin’ in a pew hungover

I want love, but I don’t know how

‘Cause I fall so fast, but I fall right out

Some bad habits, some old baggage, Cooke sings in the chorus.

“[This song] marks the start to the next chapter and I cannot wait to take you through all of the stories that have unfolded over the last year,” Cooke writes to her fans on social media. Making this new chapter a reality was a result of Cooke’s inkling of innovation and help from Nashville co-writers Emily Weisband and Will Weatherly.

Check out “getting into” by Ashley Cooke below.

Additionally, Brett Young recently dueted Cooke’s hit song “Never Til Now.” With the massive success of “Never Til Now,” Cooke made her national TV debut by performing the song on ABC’s The Bachelorette. (Which, if you’re a Bachelorette fan, you’d know that Cooke’s performance didn’t go off as planned.)

Heading into the fall of 2022, Cooke will be on tour in support of her new music. Cooke will be touring with country singer Cole Swindell for his Back Down To The Bar Tour. Find tickets for their tour HERE.

Photo Credit: Chris Hornbuckle