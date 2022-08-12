Meet the Top 15 Finalists of American Songwriter’s 2022 September/October Lyric Contest

It’s almost time to reveal the winner of American Songwriter’s 2022 September/October Lyric Contest. But first, we’d like to share the Top 15 finalists that are in the running for the top price.

Without further ado, let’s check out the finalists below:

Geoff Bartley

“The Ballad of Billy Bridger”

Jared Burton

“This Side of Tennessee”

Meghan Cary

Bright Red Lips (A Song for Mom)

Red Diamond

“Sweet Rambling Boy”

James Ellis

“Lucky Enough“

Carin Fradin & Lauren Patton

“A Road is Just a Road”

Dale Giffen

“Relative Stride”

Debra Wolf Goldstein

“Tree of Life”

Tim Hedrich

“A Slow Break”

Laura Lemons

“Even the House Misses You“

Jordan Lloyd

“Can’t Lose for Winning”

Matt Ostendorf

“When I’m Not Here Tomorrow (Roxy’s Song)”

Robert Jude Romero

“The Song”

Bob Sinclair

“Little Country Home”

Andy Zipf

“How to Make a Paper Airplane”