What Are the 5 Biggest US Hits by Carly Simon?

Carly Simon emerged in the 70s as one of the premier artists of her era. She proved herself as a singer-songwriter who could break through to the pop charts, even with deep material. And she could lighten up a bit as well when the opportunity arose.

Looking through her catalog, you might be surprised to find out which songs did the best for her through the years. Here are her five biggest US hits!

“That’s The Way I’ve Always Heard It Should Be” – No. 10 in 1971

Many artists try to stay simple and fun with their debut singles. “That’s The Way I’ve Always Heard It Should Be” skews to the polar opposite of both those qualities. Even the title is a bit of a mouthful. Yet audiences were so entranced by the maturity and feeling of Carly Simon’s performance that the song became a hit anyway. Jacob Brackman wrote the lyrics. They detail that point in life when you realize the stories you’ve been told about a happy life are often just stories. Simon wrote the music, which saunters and stretches into somber territory that her voice snugly inhabits.

“You Belong To Me” – No. 6 in 1978

Carly Simon often collaborated with other songwriters throughout her career. Connecting with Michael McDonald in the late 70s to write a song was an inherently good idea for any artist, as McDonald had a serious hot hand at that point. You can certainly hear some of McDonald’s quirky, stop-and-start rhythmic touches within the music. In fact, The Doobie Brothers released this song before Simon, who wrote the lyrics, could get around to putting her take on the market. Simon’s spunky vocal performance coaxed the most out of the song.

“Mockingbird” – No. 5 in 1974

James Taylor and Carly Simon reigned as the king and queen of the songwriting world, their careers peaking as their marriage began. “Mockingbird” is probably a bit too silly to be considered their theme song. But it does show off a more lighthearted side than you might have expected from these two. After all, most people knew them for their sobering original material. Hearing them trade lines to cover a 60s novelty tune proved to be a flex that no one saw coming. Special guests on the song include Dr. John on keyboards and Robbie Robertson on guitar.

“Nobody Does It Better” – No. 2 in 1977

Bond themes can trip up even the most adept of singers. Or they can provide an avenue to display the full potency of an artist’s interpretive skills. Carly Simon’s efforts on “Nobody Does It Better” clearly put her in the latter category. Carole Bayer Sager wrote the lyrics to Marvin Hamlisch’s stately music. Those lyrics put the narrator in the difficult spot of both admiring “the spy who loved me” and staying wary of his fickle affections. Simon nails every beat. You can almost imagine her rolling her eyes through some of the praise, suggesting that she can detect the BS behind his suavity.

“You’re So Vain” – No. 1 in 1972

We as music fans get a little bit too carried away with worrying about the identity of the target of “You’re So Vain”. Better to spend your energy admiring what a marvel of a song Carly Simon pulled off here. Of course, she didn’t do it alone. Richard Parry’s production is sleek and suggestive, allowing Simon to slink around each corner to keep an eye on her wayward paramour. Her lyrics stop just shy of spitting venom, but it’s clear that she’s had enough of this rollercoaster romance. She saves some of the animosity for herself for having fallen for it for as long as she did.

