Reba McEntire Fulfills Her Promise to Steal a Country Artist She Didn’t Turn for in ‘The Voice’ Blinds

Austin Gilbert has found a new home on Team Reba McEntire. On the Oct. 13 episode of The Voice, Team Michael Bublé’s two country artists—Gilbert and Rob Cole—decided to pair up for the Battle Round.

Videos by American Songwriter

The singers both delighted with their rehearsals of Blake Shelton’s “Honeybee,” leaving their coach with a tough decision that he chose to base on “star potential.”

After delighting the crowd with their performance of the country classic, the coaches had nothing but praise for the guys.

“I felt the spirit of Blake Shelton while y’all were singing that,” Snoop Dogg quipped, before complimenting both men’s vocal abilities.

For his part, Niall Horan thought Gilbert delivered an unforgettable performance, but said he’d pick Cole as the winner because his vocals were “clear as day.”

McEntire disagreed with Horan, and said she’d pick Gilbert as the winner.

Bublé was impressed by Gilbert’s “sweet, beautiful voice,” but wound up selecting Cole because he delivered his “best performance yet.”

“Rob is my country super star,” Bublé told the cameras after his tough choice.

Reba McEntire Steals Austin Gilbert on The Voice

Gilbert thanked Bublé for his coaching and left the stage to give him a goodbye hug. As they were embracing, McEntire hit her button to save Gilbert, causing him to drop to the floor in shock.

He shouldn’t have been surprised, though. During his Blind Audition, McEntire didn’t turn around, leaving him to choose between Bublé and Horan as his coach.

However, when she addressed him, she said, “Let them fight over you and I will steal you later.” And that’s just what she did.

After he composed himself, Gilbert made his way back up to the stage. As he stood there and took it all in, McEntire told him, “Your enthusiasm, your big heart, your gorgeous voice, you’re a cowboy. I’m so thrilled that you’re now a part of Team Reba.”

“Thank you so much for making my dreams come true,” Gilbert told McEntire. “I’m going to make you proud, ma’am.”

Later, McEntire told the cameras, “I love everything about Austin. He had a childlike attitude about it. I just loved his voice. That’s why I wanted to steal him. I think it’s really going to do well for my team.”

The Voice airs Mondays and Tuesdays on NBC.

Photo by Trae Patton/NBC