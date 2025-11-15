The Real Reason Dolly Parton Still Begins Her Mornings at 3 a.m.—or Sometimes Even Earlier

While considered the Queen of Country Music, Dolly Parton went far beyond the radio. Throughout her career, she accumulated a net worth of over $600 million, including dinner theaters, books, and a massively successful theme park. And with all that fame came ten Grammy Awards, a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, and a membership to the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame. Recently, Dolly discussed her life in the spotlight and explained the real reason she started her day at 3:00 a.m.

For most, 3:00 a.m. is a time many don’t see. And for good reason, since it is in the middle of the night. Yet, according to Dolly, there is no better time to get the day started. Speaking with People, she said, “Sometimes it’s earlier than that. That’s when I do all my spiritual work, my prayers and my dreaming, my thinking, when all the energies of the world have kind of died down.”

Dolly Parton Labels Herself An “Early Bird”

With each songwriter having their own technique when it comes to writing, Dolly saw the early morning as her most creative time. It seemed to work for her as she added, “I’m like my dad. And the older you get, the earlier you wake up, I’ve noticed that too. I don’t want to miss nothing either. So I don’t require a lot of sleep, I’m just one of those people that don’t.”

Even with Dolly on the verge of turning 80 years old in January, she hoped to keep the same routine. “It seems to work for a long time, and I don’t see that changing. I’m an early bird.”

Dolly’s schedule might have changed a little over the last few weeks due to her health. Forced to postpone her Las Vegas residency from December to September 2026, the hitmaker promised fans she was in good health.

A source close to the singer even added, “Dolly is getting better every day. She is at home taking care of herself while many friends and family visit her.”

With her recovery well underway, one thing seems certain – Dolly’s passion and 3 a.m. mornings aren’t ending anytime soon.

(Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame)