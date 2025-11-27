Russell Dickerson Brings a Helping of Country Music to the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade

Topping the charts with songs like “Blue Tacoma”, “Every Little Thing”, and “Happen to Me”, Russell Dickerson released his first studio album in three years with Famous Back Home. Hitting streaming platforms on August 22, his newest album included the song “Happen to Me”, which topped the US Country Airplay chart. Thrilled over the success of his new album, Dickerson decided to leave home to perform at the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.

Videos by American Songwriter

Russell Dickerson performing on the Jolly Green Giant float at the #MacysParade pic.twitter.com/vuPFItV3bw — SΞAN (@Seanlofficial) November 27, 2025

Much like getting the chance to sing the national anthem, the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade has become an American tradition. Each Thanksgiving, families all over the country start the day by turning on the parade. Watching Snoopy and Buzz Lightyear fly high, fans also looked forward to the musical performances.

With Dickerson riding down the parade route on the Green Giant float, the country singer decided to perform “Happen to Me.”

[RELATED: Russell Dickerson Recalls “Anointing” Experience in Vince Gill’s Dressing Room]

Russell Dickerson Keeps To Good Times Rolling Into 2026

While a major highlight of his career, Dickerson looked ahead to 2026. After his 2025 Russellmania tour sold out across the United States and Canada, the singer wanted to keep the good times rolling. That’s why he announced a string of new dates in 2026 that promote appearances by Dasha and Niko Moon. The tour will take Dickerson to the Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Gallagher Square, The Greek Theatre, and even the O2.

Although watching his career expand year after year, Dickerson once discussed how his perception changed as he got older. “Growing up in a small town, I had this idea ‘I’m going to make it out of here. I’m going to make it big. Everybody is going to know my name. ’But then you have a family and it’s like, ‘Actually, all I want to do is be famous at home.’”

Not taking his career for granted, Dickerson found the core of his life, music, and happiness. “The further down this road I get, the more I realize the only thing that matters is my family.”

Performing in the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade was the perfect way for Dickerson to close out another blockbuster year. With new music, a soaring 2026 tour, and his family cheering him on, the country star steps into the holidays with gratitude and momentum.

(Photo by: Weiss Eubanks/NBCUniversal via Getty Images)