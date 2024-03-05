What Time Does ‘The Voice’ Start Tonight? How to Watch the Fourth Night of Blind Auditions

Season 25 of The Voice is in full swing. Tonight (March 5) is the fourth night of Blind Auditions. Fans will get to see coaches fight for more of the best under-the-radar singers from across the country. This season has been a wild ride already and it’s just beginning. However, many fans might find themselves wondering what time The Voice starts tonight.

Those who tuned in at 8/7c to watch The Voice found that the show wasn’t on. That’s because Monday’s episodes run for two hours starting at 8 p.m. Eastern Time. Tuesday’s episodes, on the other hand, are only an hour long and start an hour later.

What Time Does The Voice Start?

Tonight’s episode of The Voice kicks off at 9/8c and will run until 10/9c. This pattern will continue for the rest of the season. Fans will get a two-hour episode on Monday followed by an hour-long episode Tuesday night. Now that you know what time The Voice airs, let’s see where and how to watch it.

The show will air live on NBC. It is also available on the NBC app which requires a cable or satellite TV subscription. Additionally, streaming services with live TV capability that feature NBC programming will have the live broadcast. Those services include Sling TV, FuboTV, DirecTV Stream, and Hulu + Live TV.

Those who don’t have access to either of those options can still watch The Voice. However, they will have to wait until the next day. Tonight’s episode of the show will be available on Peacock tomorrow morning. All previous episodes are available to stream now as well.

Early Highlights from Season 25 of The Voice

This season of The Voice has brought some interesting changes. For instance, Chance the Rapper returned as a coach. He took Gwen Stefani’s empty chair. Additionally, country-pop duo Dan + Shay replaced Niall Horan. They’re the show’s first two-person coaching team. At the same time, they’re one of the most talked about changes from this season. Plenty of viewers are happy with their addition to the show. Others have made their negative opinions about the duo public. Some aren’t happy that half of the coaching panel is made up of country musicians. Others just find Dan + Shay annoying.

The Voice isn’t just about the coaches, though. Contestant Bryan Olesen, a former member of the Christian rock band Newsboys and founding member of the Christian rock band VOTA blew the coaches away with a powerful audition.

Olesen gained many fans after his audition. On the other hand, he left many viewers wondering why an established artist was competing on the show.

Tune in tonight at 9/8c to see the next round of Blind Auditions.

