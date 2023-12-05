Is There a New Episode of ‘The Voice’ Tonight? How to Watch Season 24, Episode 22

A new episode of The Voice will air tonight. More importantly, the first results show of the season will air tonight. As a result, fans across the country will see which of the remaining singers will move on to next week’s Semi-Finals. Tonight, the final 12 singers will be narrowed down to nine.

Tonight’s new episode of The Voice starts at 8/7c on NBC. It will also stream on FuboTV and the NBC app. Additionally, it will be available to stream tomorrow on Peacock. Likewise, fans can watch last night’s Live performances on the streaming platform now.

Voting for Your Favorite Contestant

Unfortunately, voting for the first Results Show of The Voice season 24 is closed. However, fans nationwide will have the chance to vote next week in the Semi-Finals. Supporting a singer on the show is easy.

Voting begins at the end of the episode and can be done in two ways. First, fans can download the official The Voice app on their Apple or Android devices. The app makes casting votes easy. Additionally, fans can go to NBC.com/VoiceVote and cast their ballots.

Voting is easy, but there are some rules. First, the person casting the vote must be 18 years old. Additionally, that person has to use an email to sign into the app or the website. Each email only gets one voter per round. This ensures that the voting process for The Voice stays as fair as possible. It also ensures that the results reflect what the majority of fans want to see.

Voting closes at 7 am EST.

What to Expect on Tonight’s New Episode of The Voice

Last night, the top 12 singers from this season took the stage for live performances. The singers gave it their all to prove that they belong in the Semi-Finals and beyond. America voted for their favorites. Tonight, they’ll see who gets to stay on The Voice and who has to go home.

The coaches can’t save anyone anymore. It’s all in the hands of the audience. As a result, the final 12 will become the final nine by the end of tonight’s episode.

Featured Image by Joe Maher/Getty Images