Is There a New Episode of ‘The Voice’ Tonight? How to Watch Season 25 Episode 2

Season 25 of The Voice continues with a new episode tonight on NBC. Hopeful contestants from across the nation kicked things off last night (February 26) with some stellar performances. Tonight, the coaches will have another chance to add new singers to their teams to compete for the big prize when the Finals come.

Tonight’s new episode of The Voice starts at 8/7c on NBC and the NBC app. Additionally, those without cable or access to broadcast TV can stream the new episode on a variety of services. DirecTV Stream, FuboTV, Sling TV, and Hulu + Live TV all offer packages that feature live NBC programming including The Voice.

Those who miss tonight’s new episode of The Voice don’t need to worry. They can stream it tomorrow (February 28) on Peacock. The streaming service also offers last night’s premiere episode as well as other seasons of the hit show.

Get Caught Up Before a New Episode of The Voice Airs Tonight

Season 25 of The Voice kicked off last night and the competition is already heating up. Dani Stacy took the stage first to perform an acoustic rendition of “I Will Survive” by Gloria Gaynor. The performance brought a four (five?) chair turn. In the end, she chose to join Team Chance.

High school seniors Justin and Jeremy wowed the judges with a cover of “Story of My Life” by One Direction. The duo fittingly joined Dan + Shay’s team.

Country singer Tae Lewis took the stage with a cover of “Somebody Like You” by Kenny Chesney. Reba McEntire and John Legend turned for the New York native. In the end, McEntire’s star power and chicken tenders won Lewis over.

Ryan Argast wrapped his gravelly voice around Dan + Shay’s “Speechless.” Then, he joined the country-pop duo’s team before they joined him onstage to sing a few bars of the song together.

Nadège got turns from Legend and Chance the Rapper with a cover of “Get You” by Daniel Caesar. Legend tried hard to woo her to his team, going as far as singing with her on the stage. However, Chance’s energy won her over.

John Sanders came next with a stunning cover of “Whiskey on You.” Before taking the stage, his daughter told him that if he didn’t pick Team Reba they were “going to have problems.” As a result, the Southern rocker accepted McEntire’s invitation.

The Voice premiere ended on a cliffhanger that will be revealed in tonight’s new episode. OK3, a trio from Oklahoma wowed the coaches with a cover of “Made You Look” by Meghan Trainor. Their performance left all five coaches vying for them to join their respective teams. Tonight, fans will learn who they chose.

