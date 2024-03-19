What Time Does ‘The Voice’ Start Tonight? How to Watch the Second Night of Battles

The competition continues to heat up with a new episode of The Voice tonight (March 19). The Blind Auditions wrapped up last week and the coaches finished building their teams. Now, it’s time for the Battle Rounds. The coaches pit their team members against one another to select the best performers to send on to the next round. The second night of battles kicks off tonight.

Videos by American Songwriter

Tonight’s new episode of The Voice kicks off at 9/8c on NBC. Fans can also watch on the NBC app after signing in through their cable TV provider. Those who don’t have cable can still tune in, though. Several streaming services including YouTube TV, Hulu + Live TV, FuboTV, DirecTV Stream, and others will air tonight’s episode live. Any streaming service that offers live TV and NBC programming will have The Voice. Additionally, tonight’s episode will be available to stream on-demand tomorrow on Peacock.

[RELATED: ‘The Voice’: Watch Bryan Olesen and Nathan Chester Battle It Out With Adele’s “Rolling in the Deep”]

Get Caught Up Before Tonight’s Episode of The Voice

Last night was the first night of Battle Rounds and it was a huge night for fans of The Voice. Fans got a sneak peek at Bryan Olesen and Nathan Chester’s battle before the episode aired. However, they had to wait until last night to see the results.

John Legend declared Chester the winner of the battle. However, he wasn’t going to let Olesen go home. Instead, he used his Playoff Pass to keep the Grammy-nominated singer. That means Olesen will skip the Knockout Round and go directly to the Playoffs.

Karen Waldrup and Ryan Argast faced off for Team Dan + Shay. They sang their coaches’ song “Save Me the Trouble” for their battle. Both performers put on a great show. In the end, though, Waldrup moved on to the next round and Argast went home.

L. Rodgers and Tae Lewis took the stage for Team Reba. They performed the powerful Carly Pearce Chris Stapleton duet “We Don’t’ Fight Anymore.” McEntire found it hard to pick between the two. So, she sent Lewis on to the next round and used her Playoff Pass to let Rodgers move ahead in the competition.

Gabriel Goes and Kamalei Kawa’a faced off for Team Chance with “Somewhere Over the Rainbow.” The Hawaiian singers put on memorable performances. In the end, though, Chance chose to send Kawa’a to the Knockouts, kept his Playoff Pass in his pocket, and sent Goes home.

Finally, Zoe Levert and OK3 took the stage to compete for their place on Team Legend. They performed “The Bones” by Maren Morris and gave it their all. After the performance, Legend sent Levert to the next round and the OK3 went home to Oklahoma.

Tune in to tonight’s new episode The Voice tonight to see the next round of Battles.

Featured Image by JC Olivera/FilmMagic