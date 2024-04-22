Is There a New Episode of ‘The Voice’ Tonight, April 22, 2024? How to Watch

Yes. There is a new episode of The Voice tonight. More than that, the competition is entering the next round. Tonight will be the first Playoff episode of the season. As a result, the remaining contestants will compete harder than ever to remain in the game.

Videos by American Songwriter

The Voice will air at its usual time tonight. The show starts at 8/7c on NBC. However, fans don’t need to have cable or access to broadcast TV to watch the new episode. It will also stream on platforms including FuboTV, YouTube TV, Sling TV, DirecTV Stream, and Hulu + Live TV. Additionally, those with cable can watch tonight’s episode on the NBC app by signing in through their TV provided. Tomorrow, the new episode will be available to stream on-demand on Peacock.

Tonight’s episode of The Voice will be the only one to air this week. However, this one-episode-per-week schedule will only last one more week. The series will be back to airing two episodes per week starting May 6 when the Lives start.

All the Artists Going into the Playoffs on The Voice Tonight

The Playoffs start tonight on The Voice. When it’s all said and done, each coach will send three artists into the Lives. Take a look at all of the remaining teams below.

John Legend’s Team

Nathan Chester

Bryan Olesen (Playoff Pass)

Zoe Levert

Mafe

Kamalei Kawa’a

Reba McEntire’s Team

Asher HaVon

L. Rodgers (Playoff Pass)

John Sanders

Justin and Jeremy Garcia

Jackie Romeo

Alyssa Crosby

Chance The Rapper’s Team

Maddie Jane

Nadège (Playoff Pass)

Rletto

Serenity Arce

Kyle Schuesler

Dan + Shay’s Team

Karen Waldrup

Madison Curbelo

Anya True

Olivia Rubini

Tae Lewis

Photo by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images

