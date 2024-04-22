Is There a New Episode of ‘The Voice’ Tonight, April 22, 2024? How to Watch

Yes. There is a new episode of The Voice tonight. More than that, the competition is entering the next round. Tonight will be the first Playoff episode of the season. As a result, the remaining contestants will compete harder than ever to remain in the game.
The Voice will air at its usual time tonight. The show starts at 8/7c on NBC. However, fans don’t need to have cable or access to broadcast TV to watch the new episode. It will also stream on platforms including FuboTV, YouTube TV, Sling TV, DirecTV Stream, and Hulu + Live TV. Additionally, those with cable can watch tonight’s episode on the NBC app by signing in through their TV provided. Tomorrow, the new episode will be available to stream on-demand on Peacock.
Tonight’s episode of The Voice will be the only one to air this week. However, this one-episode-per-week schedule will only last one more week. The series will be back to airing two episodes per week starting May 6 when the Lives start.
All the Artists Going into the Playoffs on The Voice Tonight
The Playoffs start tonight on The Voice. When it’s all said and done, each coach will send three artists into the Lives. Take a look at all of the remaining teams below.
John Legend’s Team
- Nathan Chester
- Bryan Olesen (Playoff Pass)
- Zoe Levert
- Mafe
- Kamalei Kawa’a
Reba McEntire’s Team
- Asher HaVon
- L. Rodgers (Playoff Pass)
- John Sanders
- Justin and Jeremy Garcia
- Jackie Romeo
- Alyssa Crosby
Chance The Rapper’s Team
- Maddie Jane
- Nadège (Playoff Pass)
- Rletto
- Serenity Arce
- Kyle Schuesler
Dan + Shay’s Team
- Karen Waldrup
- Madison Curbelo
- Anya True
- Olivia Rubini
- Tae Lewis
