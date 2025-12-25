When, Where, and How To Watch ‘The Wonderful World of Disney: Holiday Spectacular’

Christmas is finally here. And for many families around the country, they watch as kids rip through presents, hoping Santa brought them the perfect toy. But aside from presents, Christmas Day offered more than a few entertainment options – like The Wonderful World of Disney: Holiday Spectacular. Becoming a holiday tradition since first airing in 1983, characters like Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse will welcome viewers with a parade full of Disney magic, special performances, and more than a few floats.

Making sure you don’t miss a single second of the Disney celebration, here are all the details. For starters, the parade will kick off at 10:00 a.m. ET/PT on ABC. As for the hosts for this year’s Christmas Day parade, producers called on Alfonso Ribeiro to return for a second year. He won’t be alone as Ginnifer Goodwin will also help host.

Full List Of Performers At ‘The Wonderful World of Disney: Holiday Spectacular’

It should come as no surprise that Goodwin would take part in the celebration. The voice behind Judy Hopps in Zootopia 2, the film has already crossed $1 billion at the box office. And with a budget of $150 million, the franchise is sure to add another installment in the near future. Not the only Disney actor on hand, Maia Kealoha will be the voice on the street as she acts as the parade correspondent. Fans can watch Kealoha beyond the parade as she portrayed Lilo in the new live-action Lilo and Stitch.

For those who happen not to have cable – don’t worry. There are several ways to watch the parade. The event can be streamed on Disney+, Hulu, and even the Disney YouTube channel. And if the day is too busy, the celebration can be streamed until January 4, 2026.

It wouldn’t be a Disney celebration without a few performances. While parading down Main Street, U.S.A., the event will feature Coco Jones, Gwen Stefani, Bebe Rexha, Iam Tongi, Lady A, Nicole Scherzinger, and Mariah the Scientist.

Don’t miss The Wonderful World of Disney: Holiday Spectacular, airing live at 10:00 a.m. ET/PT on ABC, Disney+, Hulu, and the Disney YouTube Channel.



