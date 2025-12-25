Gwen Stefani Dazzles With Disney Christmas Day Performance of “White Christmas”

Ever since tying the knot in 2021, Gwen Stefani and husband Blake Shelton have fully embraced the holidays, especially Christmas. Frequently allowing fans to peek into their lives on social media, the superstar couple has previously some glimpses of their self-described “over the top” Yuletide spirit. In 2017, they even collaborated on “You Make It Feel Like Christmas,” the title track off Stefani’s holiday album of the same name. This year, the former No Doubt frontwoman delivered a stunning rendition of the chart-topping holiday classic “White Christmas” during the Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade.

Gwen Stefani channeled Disney princess vibes as she performed from Sleeping Beauty Castle at Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, California. Despite the lush green West Coast landscape, the three-time Grammy Award winner, 56, conjured up a winter wonderland as she sang, Where the treetops glisten and children listen / To hear sleigh bells in the snow.

As the story goes, songwriter Irving Berlin may well have truly been yearning for a “White Christmas” when he penned the lyrics for the 1942 film Holiday Inn. Varying accounts place the song’s conception in either California or Arizona, but one thing seems certain: When Berlin handed “White Christmas” to his secretary on Jan. 8, 1940, he declared it “the best song anybody ever wrote.”

Legendary crooner Bing Crosby first performed “White Christmas” publicly during his NBC radio show The Kraft Music Hall on Christmas Day 1941. Crosby’s eventual recording would become the best-selling single of all time, selling more than 50 million physical copies across the globe.

Gwen Stefani Just Released Two Brand-New Christmas Songs

A mix of timeless classics and original songs make up Gwen Stefani’s 2017 Christmas album, You Make It Feel Like Christmas. Last month, The Voice star released a deluxe version of the album exclusively on Amazon. The newest edition includes two brand-new songs, “Shake the Snow Globe” and “Hot Cocoa.”

Stefani penned “Shake the Snow Globe” for the Netflix original film Oh. What. Fun., starring Michelle Pfeiffer, Dennis Leary, and Jason Schwartzman. “I wanted to make something that didn’t sound Christmas-y really, but was like, more alternative,” she said on Today earlier this month.

