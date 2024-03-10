Where Are They Now? ‘American Idol’ Winner Fantasia Barrino

Few moments in American Idol history can compete with Fantasia Barrino’s performance of “Summertime” in 2004 during the series’ fourth season. Barrino would go on to win the title that season and hit the top of the charts with her debut single “I Believe,” which she premiered on Idol.

Videos by American Songwriter

She has put together an outstanding recording career since that time, albeit one with some ups and downs. In addition, she’s developed into a major acting force, both on stage and screen. Let’s take a look back at some of the highlights of Barrino’s career and find out what she’s doing now.

Fantasia Barrino’s Early Music Success and Continuing Career

Barrino didn’t wait long to rev up her recording career after her stellar performances on American Idol earned her a loyal fanbase. Her debut album Free Yourself, released in November 2004, found her working with a wide range of big-name producers, including Jermaine Dupri, Missy Elliott, and The Underdogs. Showing off her versatility (while also making Idol fans happy with a version of “Summertime”), Barrino immediately scored a Top 10 album.

Three of her next four albums also hit the Top 10, with the back-to-back releases Back to Me and Side Effects of You, in 2010 and 2013 respectively, going all the way to No. 2. Her singles have also proven very successful, especially on the R&B chart. In 2007, she topped that chart with the sizzling “When I See You,” and she has managed three other Top 10 hits in that department.

Barrino’s release schedule has slowed somewhat over the years. In the last decade, she has only released three full-lengths, and one of those was a Christmas record. Her commercial prospects have been hampered at times by the fact that her music has been hard to categorize, in part because she does everything so well. Still, her amazing voice puts an immediate layer of credibility on everything she records.

Success Outside the Recording Studio

American Idol fans gravitated to Barrino not just because of her voice, but also because of her undeniable charisma. She has parlayed that into an impressive list of stage and screen credits. Fans who were interested in Barrino’s difficult upbringing tuned into the 2006 Lifetime movie The Fantasia Barrino Story: Life is Not a Fairy Tale in record numbers. Barrino played herself to wide acclaim.

In 2007, Barrino took a major career step when she debuted on Broadway in the high-profile role of Celie in the musical adaptation of the well-known book and film The Color Purple. Her performance earned her critical love for how well she embodied the character and for her showstopping vocal performances. Similar raves came her way when she performed in the revue After Midnight in 2013.

Barrino’s career had been quiet for some time when she rose to the occasion in 2023, reprising her Celie role for a new film musical of The Color Purple. The role catapulted her to new heights, as she was nominated for Best Supporting Actress by several awards groups, including The Golden Globes. It feels like this performance could be the jumping-off point for the next stage in this multitalented performer’s career.

When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Photo by Maury Phillips/Getty Images for BET