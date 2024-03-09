Rising Country Music Singer Arrested in Nashville After Crashing His Car—Gun Found in Vehicle

For country music artist Dylan Wolfe, his time in Nashville has begun to pay off with his stardom continuing to grow. With singles like “Wasting My Time” and “Something to Talk About”, the singer gained a sizable following on social media. His singles have garnered over 10 million streams. With the country singer looking to take over Nashville, he’s found himself on the wrong side of the law when he apparently was caught driving while intoxicated. And to make it worse, he ended up crashing his car.

Videos by American Songwriter

On February 29, officers received a call that a crash happened on I-24 West in Nashville, per WDBJ7. Responding to the call, the police officers found Wolfe. The rising star admitted that he crashed his car after looking down at his phone for a second. While it happens, a field sobriety test proved that Wolfe might have had a little too much to drink. He did explain how he enjoyed three mixed drinks about an hour before he decided to get into his car and drive through Nashville. The singer refused to undergo a breath test or to give blood for testing. During a search of the vehicle, officers found a gun.

Dylan Wolfe Signs Publishing Deal

While in trouble with the law, just last June, Wolfe broke into the music industry when he signed with Riser House and Lyric Music Publishing. Excited about the opportunity, the singer said at the time, “For 7 years I’ve been playing music, writing songs, working a job, traveling back and forth to Nashville from Illinois and I always prayed that someone would hear my stuff, see my hard work and be willing to take a chance with me. That has finally happened and I couldn’t be more blessed! I’m so excited to be a part of the Riser House family and to have my mentor Drew as part of the team as well. My career has only just begun and the expectations are high for the future!”

Sharing her excitement to have Wolfe part of their group, Jennifer Johnson, the Co-Founder of Riser House Entertainment, showered the singer with praise. “Dylan not only brings raw talent, but he is a self starter and has an incredible work ethic. I’m honored to be partnered with Baldridge in this publishing venture, and I am very excited for Dylan’s future!”

While looking to gain footing in the music industry, it appears that Wolfe will first have to deal with law enforcement.

(Dylan Wolfe – Here without You (Visualizer), n.d.)