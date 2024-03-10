Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson Dons Cowboy Getup, Belts Tanya Tucker Rendition in NSFW Rant

While Dwayne Johnson starred in hit films like Jungle Cruise, Baywatch, and the Fast and Furious franchise, the actor once stood on top of the WWE as he went by The Rock. Using his time wrestling to help create a career in Hollywood, Johnson watched as his stardom reached new heights. He even landed roles in the DC Universe and in the Disney animated film Moana. Having dominated both Hollywood and the ring, he recently shared a video that had the famous wrestler channeling country icon Tanya Tucker.

Visiting Dallas, Texas for WWE Smackdown, Johnson decided to give fans a taste of what to expect. Although it has been years since the star wrestled full time, he easily fell back into his old ways as he wore a shirt reading, “The People’s Champ… The Rock”. Fashioned with a cowboy hat and belt buckle, Johnson addressed his opponents at WrestleMania 40, which airs in April. During the video, Johnson decided to perform Tucker’s “Texas (When I Die)”. Although he changed some lyrics, Johnson shared his love for country music while promoting what he called the “biggest Wrestle Mania match of all time.”

A message from the Outlaw People’s Champ



“when I die I may not go to heaven

I don't know if they let outlaws in

If they don't just let me go to Texas, boys

'Cause Texas is as close as I've been”



SMACKDOWN

TONIGHT – SOLD OUT

Dallas, Texas 🇺🇸 @wwe @tkogrp pic.twitter.com/TCFLixKrPh — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) March 8, 2024

Dwayne Johnson Praises Jelly Roll

Although listening to Johnson sing is new to some fans, the star has been a fan of country music for some time. Just last Summer, he praised Jelly Roll for his album Whitsitt Chapel. Loving the vulnerability the singer puts into each song, he said, “I’m so f’n proud of my brother Jelly Roll for his latest achievement of his phenomenal new album WHITSITT CHAPEL. My guy is blowing up the industry and moving the crowds.” Johnson added, “He’s a real authentic artist who brings PASSION & MANA to his music – and he brings a joy and gratitude that can only come from experience and living the life.”

Besides enjoying Jelly Roll’s music, Johnson shared how he was a fan of the singer years before he went mainstream. Apparently, the singer helped the star through a rough patch in his life. He recalled the moment, admitting, ”Many years ago, before [Jelly Roll] blew up, his music helped me get a through a rough patch in my life. I’ll never forget it. Grateful. Proud of you my brother – keep doing it big and keep lifting the people up.”

