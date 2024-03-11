Where Are They Now? First-Ever ‘The Voice’ Winner Javier Colon of Team Adam LeVine

Javier Colon of Team Adam Levine won the first season of NBC’s The Voice.

By the time Colon competed on The Voice, he had already released two major-label studio albums. But those releases failed to produce hits, and The Voice offered Colon a second chance at stardom.

So, how did things turn out for Javier Colon?

Derek Trucks Band

Colon’s career in music began with legendary guitarist Derek Trucks.

While on tour with his group EmcQ, Colon opened for a soul-jazz trio called Soulive and impressed their guitarist, Eric Krasno. Guitar virtuoso Derek Trucks was searching for someone to front his band, and Krasno introduced Colon, who’d just finished college.

He auditioned and joined The Derek Trucks Band in 2000. After two years on the road, Colon signed with Capitol Records and left to pursue a solo career.

Capitol released two albums: Javier in 2003 and Left of Center in 2006. His first single, “Crazy,” debuted at No. 95 on Billboard’s Hot 100 chart, and the album reached No. 91 on the Billboard 200.

His second album wasn’t commercially successful and ended Colon’s time with Capitol Records. Colon released music independently before auditioning for The Voice.

Javier Colon Winning The Voice

Colon opened the first season of The Voice by performing Cyndi Lauper’s “Time After Time.” Every judge—Adam Levin, Cee-Lo Green, Blake Shelton, and Christina Aguilera—turned their chairs around to select Colon. Levine and Shelton gave Colon a standing ovation.

He was one of only two contestants to win the approval of all four judges. (Jeff Jenkins also impressed the entire team of judges).

By the show’s end, Colon performed the Fleetwood Mac classic “Landslide” and received the most votes. He won the first season of The Voice, which included a $100,000 prize and a contract with Universal Republic Records.

Come Through For You

Universal Republic released Colon’s third studio album, Come Through For You, in 2011, following Capitol’s Javier and Left of Center. (The Capitol releases are credited as ‘Javier’).

The first single, “As Long As We Got Love,” features Natasha Bedingfield and his coach, Adam Levine (from Maroon 5) appeared on the song “Stand Up.”

Then he hit the road, opening for Maroon 5 and Train for tours in 2011 and 2012.

Unfortunately, Colon’s third major label album shared the same fate as his other two releases. The album squeaked into the Billboard 200 but dropped off after only one week on the chart. It reached No. 2 on Billboard’s Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart but vanished after two weeks.

Javier Colon’s Life After The Voice

Meanwhile, Colon announced his exit from Universal Republic only one year after winning The Voice and signing with the label.

He explained his split from Universal Republic to BuddyTV: “I went into it with high hopes, as I believe everyone did. But when you pour your heart and soul into a new album that you think is really great, and your label who is supposed to support, market and promote your music does neither, it’s really hard not to be upset.”

Concord Music Group signed Colon in 2014 and released his fourth album, Gravity, in 2016. However, Gravity failed to chart.

Colon’s music output has been quiet since Gravity’s release eight years ago.

When Will The Voice Find a Star?

The Voice receives frequent criticism for failing to find a star like American Idol’s Kelly Clarkson and Carrie Underwood.

Carson Daly responded to the criticism: “Your measuring stick is antiquated because of the way that technology has proliferated,” Daly said to Parade. “For instance, I could never do TRL (Total Request Live show) again because this generation has the internet and doesn’t need MTV to get music. There are a lot of YouTubers, and my kids listen to music of people that you have never heard of, that I have never heard of. For some people, just getting to a place where they can support themselves making music, thanks to The Voice—that’s winning.”

Other winning participants from The Voice may not have reached the heights of Clarkson or Underwood, but Cassadee Pope received a Grammy nomination for her duet with Chris Young, “Think of You.”

Morgan Wallen didn’t win The Voice but enjoys a successful country music career. His career stumbled momentarily after a video surfaced of Wallen using a racial slur. Still, he remains popular among country music fans, and his last two studio albums reached No. 1 on the Billboard 200.

But The Voice’s winning contestants haven’t been as resilient.

Like many winners on The Voice, Javier Colon’s music career is like the metaphor in his song “A Drop in the Ocean.”

A drop in the ocean,

A change in the weather,

I was praying that you and me might end up together.

It’s like wishing for rain as I stand in the desert.

(Photo by John Shearer/WireImage)