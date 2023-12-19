‘The Voice’ Winners: Every Winning Coach & Singer from Each Season

With The Voice season 24 finale in full-swing, there’s now some curiosity surrounding the winners and coaches from previous seasons. Here are all the winners from the past 23 seasons and the coaches who won with them.

Season 23

Winner: Gina Miles

Winning Coach: Niall Horan

Last season saw 19-year-old Gina Miles winning the competition with her rendition of Sinead O’Connor’s “Nothing Compares 2 U.” This was also coach Niall Horan’s first win.

Season 22

Winner: Bryce Leatherwood

Winning Coach: Blake Shelton

Country singer Bryce Leatherwood won this season with Keith Whitley’s “Don’t Close Your Eyes,” scoring Blake Shelton his ninth and final win.

Season 21

Winner: Girl Named Tom (Bekah, Caleb and Joshua Liechty)

Winning Coach: Kelly Clarkson

This was a landmark win, as it marked the first time a group has won The Voice. Girl Named Tom, consisting of siblings Bekah, Caleb and Joshua Liechty, grabbed the top spot and secured a fourth win for Kelly Clarkson.

Season 20

Winner: Cam Anthony

Winning Coach: Blake Shelton

Cam Anthony won with his rendition of Cynthia Erivo’s “Stand Up.” This brought Blake Shelton his eighth win, as Anthony was initially blocked from joining John Legend’s team by Nick Jonas.

Season 19

Winner: Carter Rubin

Winning Coach: Gwen Stefani

With his rendition of Miley Cyrus’ “The Climb,” Carter Rubin became the youngest male performer to win The Voice at only 15 years old. This was also coach Gwen Stefani’s fist win.

Season 18

Winner: Todd Tilghman

Winning Coach: Blake Shelton

42-year-old Todd Tilghman won The Voice in season 18, making him the oldest performer to win and locking in Blake Shelton’s seventh win.

Season 17

Winner: Jake Hoot

Winning Coach: Kelly Clarkson

Kelly Clarkson grabbed her third win with Jake Hoot in season 17, who performed Lonestar’s “Amazed” as part of the finale.

Season 16

Winner: Maelyn Jarmon

Winning Coach: John Legend

Maelyn Jarmon snagged John Legend his first win in his inaugural season with her performance of Leonard Cohen’s “Hallelujah.”

Season 15

Winner: Chevel Shepherd

Winning Coach: Kelly Clarkson

16-year-old country singer Chevel Shepherd win this season of The Voice, grabbing a second consecutive win for Kelly Clarkson. This season also saw Kelsea Ballerini mentoring artists who failed to turn chairs in the Comeback Stage.

Season 14

Winner: Brynn Cartelli

Winning Coach: Kelly Clarkson

15-year-old Brynn Cartelli became the youngest winner of The Voice this season, and also brought Kelly Clarkson her first win as coach. Clarkson also brought Cartelli on the road as the opener for her Meaning of Life Tour that year.

Season 13

Winner: Chloe Kohanski

Winning Coach: Blake Shelton

Chloe Kohanski was dropped by coaches a few times during elimination rounds, but Blake Shelton and Jennifer Hudson showed interest in her, and she sided with Shelton. This brought Shelton his sixth win.

Season 12

Winner: Chris Blue

Winning Coach: Alicia Keys

Soulful Chris Blue won this season and brought Alicia Keys her first win, preventing Blake Shelton from getting a consecutive win with his performer Lauren Duski.

Season 11

Winner: Sundance Head

Winning Coach: Blake Shelton

Texas-based artist Sundance Head brought Blake Shelton his first win in four seasons and his fifth overall with a cover of Etta James’ “At Last.”

Season 10

Winner: Alisan Porter

Winning Coach: Christina Aguilera

Former child star Alisan Porter brought Christina Aguilera her first win since she started on The Voice with a rendition of “Somewhere” from West Side Story.

Season 9

Winner: Jordan Smith

Winning Coach: Adam Levine

Gospel singer Jordan Smith brought Adam Levine his third win on The Voice with a rendition of “Climb E’vry Mountain” from The Sound of Music.

Season 8

Winner: Sawyer Fredericks

Winning Coach: Pharrell Williams

16-year-old Sawyer Fredericks grabbed the top spot on this season of The Voice, earning Pharrell Williams his first win.

Season 7

Winner: Craig Wayne Boyd

Winning Coach: Blake Shelton

Country singer Craig Wayne Boyd gave Blake Shelton his fourth win overall, beating out Adam Levine’s singer-songwriter Matt McAndrew.

Season 6

Winner: Josh Kaufman

Winning Coach: Usher

Usher picked up his first win with soul singer Josh Kaufman, after Adam Levine dropped him from his team. Levine’s loss was ultimately Usher’s gain.

Season 5

Winner: Tessanne Chin

Winning Coach: Adam Levine

Jamaican soul singer Tessanne Chin performed Whitney Houston’s “I Have Nothing” to nab the top spot and a second win for Adam Levine.

Season 4

Winner: Danielle Bradbery

Winning Coach: Blake Shelton

Houston-based country singer Danielle Bradbery brought Blake Shelton his third consecutive win on The Voice. At 16 years old, she was the youngest winner at the time.

Season 3

Winner: Cassadee Pope

Winning Coach: Blake Shelton

Former frontwoman of the pop-punk band Hey Monday, Cassadee Pope won season three of The Voice, grabbing a second consecutive win for Blake Shelton.

Season 2

Winner: Jermaine Paul

Winning Coach: Blake Shelton

Jermaine Paul brought Blake Shelton his first win as coach, and would go on to be nominated with Alicia Keys for a Grammy for best performance by a duo or group with vocals.

Season 1

Winner: Javier Colon

Winning Coach: Adam Levine

Adam Levine was the winning coach for the inaugural season of The Voice, with neo-soul singer Javier Colon nabbing the coveted top spot.

