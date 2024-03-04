Where Are They Now? The First Trio to Win ‘The Voice,’ Girl Named Tom From Team Kelly Clarkson

After auditioning with “Helplessly Hoping” by Crosby, Stills & Nash‘s 1969 song “Helplessly Hoping” on The Voice in September 2021, Girl Named Tom received a four-chair turn from coaches Kelly Clarkson, Blake Shelton, John Legend, and Ariana Grande. The Ohio-born siblings ultimately chose Clarkson as their coach, who led the trio to victory by the end of season 21.



Throughout the competition siblings Caleb, 24, Joshua, 24, and Bekah Liechty, 20, showcased their perfect harmonies together with performances of Fleetwood Mac’s “The Chain,” Kansas’ “Dust in the Wind,” Ingrid Andress’ “More Hearts Than Mine,” Coldplay’s “Viva La Vida,” The Foundations’ “Baby, Now That I Found You,” and more.



Nearly three years after their win, and becoming the first trio to win The Voice, Girl Named Tom is still making music but has yet to release a new album of original material.

Girl Named Tom’s Post-‘Voice’ Tours

Years before competing on The Voice, the trio released their debut 2019 EP Another World, followed by their 2021 album Hits From the Road, a collection of covers they performed live, including James Taylor‘s “Carolina in My Mind,” Dolly Parton‘s “Jolene,” Michael Jackson‘s “Billie Jean,” and more.

A day after the season 21 finale, the trio released their original holiday single “No Snow for Christmas,” which went to No. 1 on the iTunes Top 200 chart, followed by their 2022 album One More Christmas. That year, they also joined Pentatonix on their A Christmas Spectacular Tour.



“I think our love of songwriting and our dedication to it has informed our experience on ‘The Voice’ and how we’ve strategized,” Caleb told American Songwriter in 2021. “We try to keep great songs, simple songs. … And then there are other songs that inspire us as songwriters, more than like vocalists or live performers. At our core, we’re all songwriters.”

An Unreleased Song Called “Waters”

Caleb has traditionally done most of the writing for the group before all three collaborate to finish a song together, a process that has worked for them since they formed in 2019. An example of this process is an earlier song they wrote, “Waters,” which they haven’t officially released but have performed live.



“It was a poem that I’d written on my phone just on a whim during a walk,” said Caleb on the origins of the song. “It was a good song, but I had no melody for it yet, so Bekah and I worked on it one morning when Josh was away. We got a verse that we all of a sudden fell in love with, but we couldn’t think of a chorus, but we didn’t force it.”



He added, “The luxury of having three people is that there’s three different minds. So when Josh got home, we brought it to him, and he just had a simple like, ‘what about this,’ and it clicked and the chorus was written. That’s not always how it works. We’re not able to be quite as collaborative and unified in our vision, but when it works, I think it can be really magical. We hope we can refine that process in the coming years.”

‘The Voice’ Girl Named Tom: 2023 Single “What a View”

In the two years since winning The Voice, Girl Named Tom also went on a national tour in 2023 where they played previously unheard original songs and some of their favorite covers.



By summer 2023, the trio released their first new single in two years, “What a View,” with Republic Records and headlined the One More Christmas Tour, which included a show with the Toledo Symphony Orchestra.

Sibling Retreat

Girl Named Tom went on a sibling retreat “to be off the grid and connect to their roots,” according to their official website, and plan to release new music in 2024.



“Small town siblings with a wide world-view, we seek to create harmony in a society divided,” reads a statement on the trio’s site. “We believe that as we share our music with our three unique voices, we can inspire the world with a common goal: To fly and help each other fly.”

Photo: Chris Haston/NBC