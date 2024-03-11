Watch Sheryl Crow Join Olivia Rodrigo for Special “If It Makes You Happy” Performance in Nashville

Olivia Rodrigo is currently on her GUTS world tour. On Saturday (March 9), she took over the Bridgestone Arena and presented fans with the tour’s first special guest. Sheryl Crow took the stage with Rodrigo to perform her hit “If It Makes You Happy.”

Rodrigo shared her opinion of Crow when she introduced her to the Music City crowd. “Okay Nashville, I’m very excited,” she began. “Because tonight we have a very special guest. I think she’s one of the most talented, most wonderful, kindest human beings I’ve ever had the pleasure of meeting. I’ve been lucky enough to sing with her a few times and I’m even luckier to call her a friend. You guys please give it up for the incredible Sheryl Crow.”

Crow took the stage to riotous cheers from the crowd. She and Rodrigo shared a short hug before they took their places behind their respective microphones and the band started playing the opening bars of “If It Makes You Happy.” This brought even more cheers from the already excited crowd. Watch the stunning performance below.

Sheryl Crow Praises Olivia Rodrigo

Rodrigo gave Crow a flattering introduction. Last year, they played “If It Makes You Happy” together during Crow’s induction to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. Before that performance, the future Hall of Famer appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. While there, she shared her feelings about the young singer/songwriter.

Before performing at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, Crow and Rodrigo performed at the Bluebird Café in Nashville. Fallon brought up that pairing which led Crow to share her thoughts on Rodrigo.

“She’s the real deal,” Crow said. Then, she elaborated. “She’s precious, she’s a great songwriter.” Crow went on to praise how well the young artist is dealing with her rise to fame.

