‘The Voice’ Coach Reba McEntire Creates Hilarious New Dance With Chance The Rapper

With a slew of aspiring singers looking to make history, The Voice returned this week with season 25. First airing back in 2011, the show has not only gained a sizable following but it helped launch the careers of singers like Bryce Leatherwood, Javier Colon, and Maelyn Jarmon. While coaches Chance the Rapper, John Legend, Reba McEntire, and Dan + Shay take over for former coaches Blake Shelton and Niall Horan, the new season is already heating up. But between blocking coaches and trying to build the perfect team, it appears some of the coaches are having a great deal of fun.

For Reba, this marks her second season on The Voice. Already knowing how the competition works, she gave newcomers Dan + Shay a crash course when she blocked them from snagging a contestant with a voice for country. And while competitive on screen, the coaches have nothing but love for each other as Chance the Rapper decided to give the country icon some dance lessons.

First stepping into country music back in 1975, Reba knows more than enough when it comes to entertaining fans. But wanting to learn a few new moves, the singer decided to get some tips from Chance the Rapper. Posting the video on Instagram, the two displayed their dance moves for the world.

Chance the Rapper Talks Coaching On ‘The Voice’

Gaining over 24,000 likes, fans loved the friendship shown between the two stars. One person wrote, “This is my next favorite buddy crime movie. I can feel it in my bones.” Another fan loved the new lineup of coaches, “It been awhile since I LOVE EVERY JUDGE on one Season. I just want to say thank you The Voice all these judges Dan and Shay is just what this show needs, Queen Reba (America just love this woman) and now 4 count them 4 EXTREMELY good and sexy men..all 4 walk with that swag (well love you John, but his swag walk is poise) Dan and Shay you have a new fan here.”

Discussing the opportunity to coach on The Voice, Chane the Rapper explained the real joy of the job. He said, “We’re surrounded by great Artists, being with the Coaches is inspiring, and so is the crew. Everybody’s funny! That’s the cool thing is we’re always joking around, we’re always doing some dumb stuff, and it’s like, whether you’re on camera or not on camera, there are great moments that we have.”



