Where Are They Now? ‘The Masked Singer’ Winner and GRAMMY-Winning R&B Star Ne-Yo

Long before Ne-Yo was on The Masked Singer, he made waves as a songwriter and R&B artist. He released his breakout single “So Sick” in 2005. The next year, he released his debut album In My Own Words and it went to No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart. Since then, he has released a total of eight studio albums, five of which topped the Billboard 200 or Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums charts. He appeared as Badger during the second season of The Masked Singer and finished second. Last year, he competed as Cow and finished first.

Videos by American Songwriter

As The Masked Singer fans prepare to tune in and watch the season premiere of the show tonight, many are wondering where Ne-Yo is today. After his stint on reality TV, he is once again focusing on his music career.

[RELATED: 5 Songs You Didn’t Know Ne-Yo Wrote for Other Artists]

Where is Ne-Yo Now?

Even while competing on The Masked Singer, Ne-Yo didn’t neglect his music career. The last season of the show ran from September 27 to December 20. He released his latest single “Link Up” last November. More recently, he appeared on Eric Bellinger’s latest single “Sage” which dropped on February 28.

[RELATED: Is ‘The Masked Singer’ New Tonight? How To Watch the Season 11 Premiere]

Right now, Ne-Yo is in Europe on his Champagne and Roses tour with Mario. The tour kicked off last September at the Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill in Detroit, Michigan. The 15-stop United States tour featured Robin Thicke and Mario as special guests. It came to an end in early October at the Shoreline Amphitheatre in Mountain View, California.

Ne-Yo kicked off the European leg of his tour, which only features Mario, on March 2 in Brussels. The 16-stop tour will keep him on the road until March 24 when he performs in Amsterdam, Netherlands.

He will also appear as Greeny for an episode of the current season of the Starz series BMF.

Cheering on the Next Masked Singer

[RELATED: ‘The Masked Singer’ Winner Ne-Yo Reveals Massive Weight Loss Thanks to “Busty” Cow Costume]

Earlier today, Ne-Yo took to social media to wish the new contestants of The Masked Singer luck in the new season. “Cow Mask here wishing the new masks good luck,” he wrote. “I’m ready to see who brings the moooooves on the new season,” he added. Then, urged his followers to tune in for the season premiere tonight at 8/7c on Fox.

#CowMask here wishing the new masks good luck! I'm ready to see who brings the mooooves🐮 on the new season of @MaskedSingerFOX! Tune in TONIGHT at 8/7c on @FOXTV! #TheMaskedSinger pic.twitter.com/oZhtchh93V — NE-YO (@NeYoCompound) March 6, 2024

Featured Image by Leon Bennett/Getty Images for The Recording Academy