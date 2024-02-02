When Do New Seasons of ‘The Voice’ & ‘American Idol’ Begin? Premiere Dates for Reality Competitions Returning February 2024

It seems like a long time since the biggest singing competitions on TV came to an end. Fans of American Idol, The Masked Singer, and The Voice are all surely itching for new episodes, new performances, and new singers to root for. Luckily, new seasons of all three of those shows will premiere in the next couple of months. See all the details below.

Videos by American Songwriter

When Does the New Season of American Idol Start?

Season 22 of American Idol will kick off later this month. The first episode airs on Sunday, February 18 at 8 p.m. Eastern Time on ABC. As with previous seasons, episodes will be available to stream on Hulu the next day.

Fans will be glad to know that familiar faces will return in season 22. Ryan Seacrest will host. Lionel Richie, Katy Perry, and Luke Bryan will return as judges.

When Does Season 25 of The Voice Premiere?

Fans waiting for the next season of The Voice to premiere will have to wait a little longer. The first episode of season 25 starts on Monday, February 26 at 8/7c on NBC and the NBC app. As with previous seasons, new episodes will be available to stream on Peacock the next day.

Fans will see some new faces this year. Niall Horan and Gwen Stefani won’t return for the new season. Reba McEntire, John Legend, Chance the Rapper, and Dan + Shay will be the coaches for season 25.

When Does The Masked Singer Start?

The Masked Singer brings secret celebrity singers, wild costumes, great performances, and so much more fun. Fans of the show will have to wait until next month to see new episodes. Season 11 premieres Wednesday, March 6 at 8 p.m. on Fox.

According to Today, the new season will feature 16 new celebrity singers including three wild card contestants. Additionally, the season will include several themed nights. This season will feature Wizard of Oz night and Transformers night. It will also have special musical anthology episodes including Queen Night, girl groups, shower anthems, TV theme night, and more.

Host Nick Cannon and panelists Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy, and Robin Thicke will return. Rita Ora will replace Nicole Sherzinger.

Featured Image by Jason Kempin/Getty Images