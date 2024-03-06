Is Travis Kelce Lovebird on ‘The Masked Singer’? Ken Jeong Thinks So

It’s only March, but so far 2024 has undeniably been the year of Travis Kelce. In February, the tight end wrapped slightly more famous girlfriend Taylor Swift up in a passionate kiss after his Kansas City Chiefs clinched their second straight Super Bowl. Weeks later, he joined the “Anti-Hero” singer on the Australian leg of her “Eras” tour, where they hand-fed kangaroos together at the Sydney Zoo. Now, The Masked Singer judge Ken Jeong suspects the Pro Bowler is coming for the Golden Mask trophy.

Ken Jeong Makes a Bold Prediction In ‘The Masked Singer’ Preview

On a sneak peek of tonight’s (March 6) premiere of The Masked Singer, Jeong got the predictions started early. The “Hangover” star thinks it’s Kelce behind the Lovebird mask.

“When I think of hot leading men, I think of Travis Kelce,” Jeong said.

Back in 2016, the 34-year-old Ohioan starred in E!’s dating reality series Catching Kelce. By the tight end’s own account, it was a mostly forgettable affair. Kelce has compared the show to The Bachelor, “except instead of roses, I handed out footballs, and instead of watching, people did not.”

Turns out Catching Kelce had at least one fan, though. “I never missed an episode,” Jeong said.

Rita Ora, the show’s newest judge, thought Jeong was on the right track by guessing an NFL/reality star crossover. The singer-songwriter had a different name in mind, however.

“The only football player that I know is somebody that’s very easy on the eye, he was the lead of his own reality show, which makes me think… Odell Beckham Jr.,” Ora said.

Jenny McCarthy Says Rita Ora Has “Hard Shoes to Fill”

The Masked Singer fans will recognize a new face on the judging panel during Wednesday night’s (March 6) season 11 premiere.

Ora takes over for former Pussycat Doll Nicole Scherzinger, who left the show for a West End production of Sunset Boulevard. She joins returning judges Jeong, Jenny McCarthy and Robin Thicke.

McCarthy admitted that Ora had some “hard shoes” to fill. Fortunately, her experience on the show’s UK version came in handy.

“And then she’s funny, she’s smart, she knows how to sing, and she helped me a lot and I helped her a lot,” McCarthy told US Weekly. “So, we were a good crew together. I said, ‘Us sisters got to stick together.’”

