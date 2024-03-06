Is Rita Ora Married? Meet ‘The Masked Singer’ Judge’s Filmmaker Husband

If you weren’t aware Rita Ora was married, you’re not alone. The Masked Singer‘s newest judge waited months to confirm her 2022 nuptials to Marvel director Taika Waititi. The pair has mostly remained tight-lipped about their relationship since. However, it only takes a cursory listen to Ora’s 2023 album You & I to see that the British singer-songwriter and the New Zealand-born filmmaker are deeply in love.

Ora waxes poetic on the album’s title track: Always thought that the one thing waiting for me/Was not a wonderful world but a tragedy/But you went and rewrote our whole story/To an everlasting love.

Rita Ora Clicked “Right Away” With Husband Taika Waititi

The “Don’t Think Twice” singer met Waititi (born Taika David Cohen) in 2018. However, the dating rumors didn’t surface for another three years. In April 2021, Ora shared a photo of the two hugging with her Instagram followers.

The film auteur, known for idiosyncratic cinema such as “What We Do in the Shadows,” broke into the mainstream with 2016’s Thor: Ragnarok. Directing a superhero film wasn’t exactly on Waititi’s bucket list, but times were tough.

“I was poor and I’d just had a second child, and I thought, ‘You know what, this would be a great opportunity to feed these children,'” the Oscar winner said in November 2023.

The Couple Married in Secret

Waititi and Ora confirmed their relationship in August 2021 by appearing together at The Suicide Squad premiere. A year later, the couple married in an intimate ceremony at their Los Angeles home.

“It was almost like another day,” Ora told People. “We just all dressed up and got married.”

The understated affair ended up being a musical gold mine for Ora. The Yugoslavian-born artist went into the studio the next day to pen “You & I.”

“I was like, ‘Listen dude, I got married yesterday. I’m very hungover, but I think we should write the ultimate wedding song,'” Ora told People in July 2023.

The chorus finds Ora narrating the couple’s first moments of matrimonial bliss: Now I’m dancin’ in your arms to “Eternal Flame” / I know my life is never gonna be the same, that’s fine.

Featured image by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images