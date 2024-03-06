Is ‘The Masked Singer’ New Tonight? How To Watch the Season 11 Premiere

Fans of The Masked Singer can’t wait for new episodes of the music competition with a twist to return. If you’re wondering if tonight is a new episode, then we have some good news for you.

The Masked Singer Season 11 will officially premiere tonight, March 6th. The show will air at 8 p.m. EST and will continue to air every Wednesday at the same time. If you want to tune into the broadcast, swap your channel over to Fox.

If you don’t have Fox or missed the broadcast, then you can catch new episodes of the show on Hulu the next day. This season sees Rita Ora join the judges tables. Ora previously judged the U.K. version of the show. Jenny McCarthy-Wahlberg, Ken Jeong, and Robin Thicke also return as judges. Nick Canon will once again host the show.

Speaking about the judges’ changes, McCarthy-Wahlberg welcomed Ora with open arms. She spoke with Us Weekly about the change.

“She was perfect — she had already done Masked Singer in the U.K. so she knows how to play the game. Then, she’s funny, she’s smart, she knows how to sing. She helped me a lot, and I helped her a lot so we were a good crew together. Us sisters have to stick together,” she said.

‘The Masked Singer’ Will Be Mindblowing

McCarthy also teased a mind-blowing first episode. The show secured a celebrity who is an A-lister.

She said, “I am so excited, and I know we say this every season I am so excited for you guys to see the first show. Because the reveal is that big. I mean it’s so big, it’s like next level. It gave me hope that we can have Beyonce on some day. Because that’s the kind of star power this person has.”

She continued, “I didn’t wind up getting that person right because in my brain I thought you know what, there’s no way we can get that big of a celebrity. It happens. This season, first episode, mind blown.”

McCarthy also teased a Wizard of Oz-themed episode as well. She said, “I’m going to be the good witch of course, and Rita is Dorthy. And Ken of course is the cowardly lion.”

If you’re trying to figure out tonight’s celebrity, the show shared a few details about the season’s contestants. They have a combined 22 Grammy nominations, 11 platinum albums, 33 Teen Choice nominations, 108 million records sold, 1.7 billion Spotify streams, and 326 film appearances.

[Photo by Andreas Rentz/Getty Images]