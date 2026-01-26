Where Are They Now? The ‘American Idol’ Fan Favorite and Granddaughter of the Queen of Country

Emmy Russell appeared on Season 22 of American Idol. Russell flexed her talents, akin to those of her grandmother, Loretta Lynn. Reaching the top 5, Russell proved she has the chops to continue the family business. In the years since her appearance on the show, Russell has continued to wow with her unique brand of country pop. Learn more about Russell’s career below.

Emmy Russell on American Idol

Russell got off to a strong start on American Idol with an original song audition. The 20-something hopeful brought a song titled “Skinny” to the audition. The lyrics bravely tackle eating disorders, with Russell’s intimate vocals adding even more emotional depth to the song.

So I took a trip around the world / To hold the hands of orphan girls / Saw the war, felt the pain / And miracles in His name / But I just wanna be / I just wanna be / Skinny, the lyrics read.

Russell spoke about entering the music scene in her grandmother’s shadow, saying, “I think there’s a reason why I think I am a little timid, and I think it is because I want to own my voice.”

The judges were, obviously, blown away by Russell’s icon connection, but urged her to let go of any expectations. She eventually got three “yesses” from the judges and moved on to the next round of the competition.

Russell made it to the top 5 before she was eliminated, but her story didn’t stop there.

Life After the Show

Alongside her musical growth, Russell has experienced some milestone moments in her personal life. She married fellow singer-songwriter Tyler Ward. They both welcomed their child, Taylor Raydiant Ward, in March of 2025.

She’s continued to foster a music career, releasing several songs in 2025, including her most recent track, “That Girl.” Also on her list of post-show accolades is a tour with Megan Moroney and performances at the Grand Ole Opry.

“I feel like you just get more comfortable,” Russell once said of her career after the show. “I’m starting to become the girl that I am in my bedroom, singing. I think that’s my thing: I am loved and accepted, and I walk on stage feeling loved and accepted. I think I’m starting to feel that, so I’m more confident.”

If you aren’t familiar with Russell, check out her latest track below.

