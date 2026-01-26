Born on This Day in 1943, the Former Oak Ridge Boy Who Sang With Elvis Presley and Produced Award-Winning Gospel Albums

On this day (January 25) in 1943, Gary McSpadden was born in Magnum, Oklahoma. As a teenager, he became one of the original members of the Oak Ridge Boys. McSpadden was also a member of the Imperials, the vocal group that backed Elvis Presley during the late 1960s. Later, he hosted Christian TV shows and produced award-winning gospel albums.

McSpadden began singing in church as a child and was singing solos by the time he was 10 years old. Eight years later, his professional career took off when he stepped in for Jake Hess while he was on medical leave from The Statesmen Quartet. A few months later, he joined the Oak Ridge Quartet. It was around this time that the group changed its name to the Oak Ridge Boys.

McSpadden was a member of the Oak Ridge Boys for two years and recorded three albums with the group. His baritone vocals appear on He Whispers Sweet Peace to Me (1962), With Sounds of Nashville (1962), and Folk Minded Spirituals for Spiritual Minded Folk (1962). However, he never planned to be a permanent fixture in the group. He was just waiting for Hess to break away from the Statesmen and form another group.

In 1964, McSpadden joined Jake Hess and the Imperials. During his three-year tenure with the group, they became Elvis Presley’s backup singers. When he exited the group in 1967, he joined his father to pastor a non-denominational church in Texas.

According to Music Row, Gary McSpadden joined the Bill Gaither Trio in 1977, replacing Danny Gaither. Four years later, he became one of the original members of the Gaither Vocal Band.

Other Highlights from Gary McSpadden’s Career

While Gary McSpadden was a member of several high-level singing groups, he also had a solo career. He released his self-titled debut album in 1965. His 20th and final solo album, Thank You, dropped in 2007. Between 2001 and 2012, McSpadden also released 12 devotional albums.

McSpadden also had an impressive career as a producer. In that role, he worked on several Dove Award-winning albums and songs for the Bill Gaither Trio, the Cathedrals, the Gaither Vocal Band, the Talleys, Tom Gibbs, and others.

McSpadden also appeared on and hosted multiple faith-based television shows. For instance, he was a regular guest on Jim Bakker’s PTL Club. After Bakker resigned, McSpadden took his place. Later, he hosted The Gary McSpadden Show, which combined gospel music and sermons.

McSpadden also hosted gospel-themed live music shows at multiple theaters in Branson, Missouri.

McSpadden passed away in April 2020 in Tulsa, Oklahoma, after a battle with pancreatic cancer.

Featured Image by Rick Diamond/Getty Images for GMA