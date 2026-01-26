“A True Idol”: This Flawless Jamal Roberts National Anthem Rendition Proves ‘American Idol’ Got It Right

In March 2025, Jamal Roberts launched his music career when he auditioned for American Idol. Able to win over Lionel Richie, Luke Bryan, and Carrie Underwood, the singer also gained the support of fans. Week after week, Roberts proved his wide range of music. On May 18, 2025, he became only the second African American male to win the competition. Not even a year has passed since Roberts won, yet the singer has already crossed major milestones with a Grammy nomination and a powerful performance of the national anthem.

At the 2026 College Football National Championship, the Indiana Hoosiers made history when they won their first national title. On the other side of the field, Carson Beck ended the season for the Miami Hurricanes with a devastating interception. While the lights and cameras were on the teams, Roberts received a special opportunity when invited to sing the national anthem before the game.

Sharing his performance on Instagram, Roberts struggled to believe getting a chance to perform in front of millions. “Truly honored to have sung the National Anthem at the CFP National Championship 🇺🇸. Beyond grateful for this moment.” He also used the moment to promote new music. “Excited to share that my new single ‘Head Up’ is on the way.”

Jamal Roberts Promises Big Plans In 2026

With the national anthem performance climbing over 232,000 views, fans offered their take on the American Idol winner.

“He did an outstanding performance. You can hear all the different ranges in his voice can hit !!!” “Not only did you perform it like a superstar you looked like one too! Classy, handsome, talented. Total package. Well done.” “What an Amazing performance! So talented and he sang it just perfectly. Congratulations. We loved it.” “He completely crushed that anthem….but that ending had people that didn’t know who he was ask ‘Who was that?’ Great performance.”

Over the years, fans have questioned the winners to come from American Idol. But when it came to Roberts – his performance proved both the judges and fans knew stardom when they saw it. Even American Idol commented, “Unbelievable!!! A true Idol.”

From the American Idol stage to a national championship spotlight, Roberts is building serious momentum. And he promised, “I plan to release music within every genre if I can. The Grammys are on February 1, so I’m looking forward to that. I’m also performing at an event around Super Bowl time, a city winery tour coming up. It’s going to be amazing.”

(ESPN, 2026)