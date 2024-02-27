Where are They Now? ‘The Voice’ Winner Gina Miles

Gina Miles was the winner of season 23 of The Voice, leading Niall Horan to victory as a member of his team. Since her experience on the show, which she described to People as “scary and emotionally draining” as well as “the best experience of [her] life,” Miles has put out some of her own music and performed a couple of times as well.

Following her win, she was signed to Republic Records, owned by Universal Media Group. Among her first performances, she sang the national anthem at a graduation ceremony for Sacramento firefighters. She was also the opening act to Jewel at The Venue at Thunder Valley in September 2023. In October 2023, Miles also performed the national anthem at the Dallas Cowboys vs San Francisco 49s football game.

In July 2023, she teased new original music on her Instagram. She posted part of a song titled “Someone New,” which got her fans excited at the prospect of more music from the winner.

Before she was on The Voice, in January 2022, Gina Miles independently released her debut EP, Who Are You. The singles included “I Can Feel It,” “End With You,” “Cherry Pie,” and “Incredibly Impatient.” Heavy.com described the EP as “very experimental” in June 2023.

In May 2023, Miles told Parade that she plans to produce music that “feels authentic and real.” Her fans are still waiting on it, but it seems like she’s taking her time to perfect her craft.

Hijinks Ensue as The Voice Season 25 Kicks Off

Meanwhile, season 25 of The Voice began with some promising talent and dirty tricks from the coaches as they tried to convince the auditioners to sway one way or another. Reba McEntire brought out chicken tenders, and at one point John Legend had an inflatable tube man with Pick Team Legend emblazoned on it.

Dan + Shay seem to be getting the hang of the blind auditions surprisingly fast, as they already have three people on their team. They took to singing with one of them, Ryan Argast, who performed their song “Speechless.” Dan + Shay took the stage with Ryan to perform a few bars, celebrating having him on their team.

Chance the Rapper even took the stage to sing with a contestant, doing his best John Legend impression to the song “Ordinary People.” He ultimately beat John Legend at a John Legend contest, as the contestant chose Chance’s team over Team Legend.

To see who super girl group OK3 chooses, fans will have to tune in tonight (February 27) at 8 pm on NBC.

Featured Image by Tyler Golden/NBC