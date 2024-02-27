‘The Voice’ Winner Huntley Cancels Gig Over Ticket Prices: “I’d Rather Play For Free”

Fans love “The Voice” season 24 winner Huntley for his undying humility as much as his gravelly vocals. Since taking home the crown in December, the alt-rock powerhouse has brought joy to fans experiencing homelessness and ceded his spotlight to the “strong women” working behind the scenes.

Videos by American Songwriter

And while Huntley certainly knows his worth, he is leery of financial barriers that prohibit devoted fans from experiencing him live. The singer took to social media Monday (Feb. 26) to officially cancel a show in his hometown of Fredericksburg, Virginia.

[RELATED: ‘The Voice’ Winner Huntley Free Falls With Brilliant Tom Petty Cover in First Concert Since Being Crowned]

Huntley Opts For Free Pop-Up Show Instead

“The Voice” champion was slated to perform Friday (March 1) at the Virginia Credit Union Stadium, home of Minor League Baseball’s Fredericksburg Nationals. But Huntley announced to his fans that he was nixing the concert due to a disagreement with the venue over ticket prices

“I’d rather play for free than charge people $160 a ticket for a show,” the singer-songwriter wrote in the caption. “Didn’t sit well with my heart and I have to go with my gut.”

Anyone who has already purchased a ticket for Friday’s show will receive a refund, Huntley said.

However, fans in the Fredericksburg area who still want to see Huntley perform aren’t out of luck. The artist will put on a free pop-up at local eatery Billiken’s Smokehouse at 7 p.m Friday (March 1.)

“I’m going to pay the band out of my own money,” Huntley said in the Instagram video. “We’re gonna put a rocking show on for 90 minutes… So just come and let’s have a good time. Can’t wait to see y’all.”

Fans Express Gratitude for Huntley, But Remind Him He’s Worth It

Social media users flooded Huntley’s pages to praise the singer’s authenticity and commitment to his fans.

“way to go Huntley for sticking up for us people that want to go see bands we love at a reasonable price!!” one user wrote on Facebook.

“More artists should follow in your footsteps,” another Facebook fan added. “The concert ticket prices have gotten ridiculous high the average person can’t afford to go.”

Some fans, however, reminded Huntley that he’s got a family to feed too.

“I love you Michael Huntley. But on the other hand this is now your career,” one fan wrote. “You are doing this to give your daughter a great life. You need to take your payday. You cant work for free.”

Another Instagram user agreed: “You are worth that $160 a ticket and you’ve earned it!!!!”

Photo by NBC/The Voice