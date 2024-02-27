Reba McEntire Introduces Her New Treat for ‘The Voice’ Season 25—and Fans are Loving It

Landing a place on The Voice as a coach, country legend Reba McEntire brings decades worth of experience to those who decide to join her team. But while the country singer sold over 75 million albums throughout her time in the music industry, she decided to share her love of food with contestants. Last season, Reba handed out tater tots. And although they were a big hit among coaches and contestants, she decided to change it up for season 25 with a crispy surprise.

With Dan + Shay the first duo chair coach on The Voice, coaches like John Legend, Chance the Rapper, and Reba believed they were at a disadvantage. Well, not Reba. For those who decided to team up with the singer, they received a delicious box of chicken tenders. Excited about her new crispy treat, Reba even tweeted about it, writing, “How about chicken tenders with a side of tots?!?”

How about chicken tenders with a side of tots?!? https://t.co/HkcqNoo0yz — Reba McEntire (@reba) February 26, 2024

‘The Voice’ Fans Are In Love With Chicken Tenders

While fans often have their own opinions on the singers and coaches, they all agreed that when it came to chicken tenders, there were no losers. Comments included, “Sounds great. I’ll have to try those tots and Sonic. You had me fooled there. I thought you slaved away in the kitchen making them. ha This is smart way to do it. Sonic. They do have great food.” Another person added, “Those chicken tenders are so delicious.” And one comment declared, “I love chicken tenders! I am so hungry.”

Although Reba has been a great addition to The Voice after Blake Shelton, Niall Horan, and Gwen Stefani left, she once discussed joining the show. Appearing on Watch What Happens Live, she admitted to never wanting to be on the show. And the reason why – “It was a very popular show in Holland, I’m pretty sure, and I watched the tape, and I said, ‘No, I’m going to pass on that,’ because I don’t think I could ever be able to tell somebody that they’re terrible or go find another job or hope you like your nighttime job. I couldn’t do that day in and day out.”

Having a change of heart, Reba hopes to coach a singer to The Voice history and her first win. Be sure to tune in to The Voice to see which singers join Team Reba.

