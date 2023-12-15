Fans Are Roasting Kanye West After Failing To Drop New ‘Vultures’ Album: “It’s Not a Kanye Album Without Delays”

Kanye West fans are calling out the rapper for not delivering on his new album. West previously announced that his team-up with Ty Dolla $ign would be released on December 15. The two would reportedly host a listening party on December 12 to hype up the release.

Titled Vultures, the album has already drawn controversy for one of its songs, which listeners have interpreted as anti-Semitic, according to USA Today. Likewise, there appears to be some behind-the-scenes drama between West and Nicki Minaj as well.

However, the reason that fans have taken to X (formerly Twitter) is that the album appears to be delayed. While it’s still possible for the album to drop on Friday, there are worrisome signs that this is not the case. For one, West quietly removed the listing for the album from Apple Music.

This hasn’t gone unnoticed by fans. One person wrote, “THEY ARE STILL RECORDING FOR KANYE WEST & TY DOLLA $IGN’S NEW ALBUM.

Meanwhile, another commented, “Kanye West after successfully not dropping another album on its release date.”

It wouldn’t be the first time that West has experienced a delay. Not to mention, it appears that West is facing some issues with releasing one of the songs on the album.

Nicki Minaj Not Seeing Eye to Eye With Kanye West

Taking to X, West asked for Nicki Minaj to release “New Body” on the upcoming album. It’s a song that Minaj previously recorded with West several years ago but was never released. On Instagram Live, Minaj responded about the song, “No disrespect in any way, I just put out a brand new album. Why would I put out a song that’s been out for three years?”

Speaking to The Shade Room in 2019, Minaj opened up about recording the song with West. However, ultimately, the experience rubbed her the wrong way, especially the fact that West didn’t end up releasing the track.

“What’s funny is that I did a song with Kanye, that he now wants to transform into a gospel song,” she said. “I done wrote three different verses chile, and I don’t know. We ain’t seeing eye to eye on it. I don’t know, but of course, I love and respect Kanye, and Kim, we’ll see what happens with that.”

