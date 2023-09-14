Who Is Noah Cyrus?

Coming out of a big musical family as your own artist can often become one precarious feat. The youngest child of country artist Billy Ray Cyrus, and sister to Miley, Noah Cyrus finally knows who she is, at her core, but it took her some time to get there.

“In the beginning, it was a little bit aggravating and maybe a little tougher,” said Cyrus in 2022. “Recently, I’ve seen a big shift in that and I feel like I’ve become my own.”

She continued, “Of course, families inspire each other every day just by living, but I am my own person and I make my own music that has nothing to do with my sister or my dad or my two brothers or my other sister, Brandi. But I’m grateful to be in a family where there is so much influence.”

Younger Years

Cyrus was born January 8, 2000, in Nashville, Tennesse. When she was a child, Cyrus had minor roles on her sister’s hit Disney show Hannah Montana and played Gracie Hebert on her father’s show Doc. Cyrus even lent her voice to the animated film Ponyo in 2008.

By the age of 16, Cyrus released her debut “Make Me (Cry),” featuring Labrinth in 2016, and later joined Katy Perry on her 2017 Witness: The Tour before releasing her debut EP, Good Cry, in 2018.

Getting Personal

Also always open about her struggles with mental health and drug abuse, Cyrus opened up even more about her personal struggles on her 2020 EP The End of Everything. “I was never really able to write songs that aren’t personal,” Cyrus told American Songwriter in 2020. “That hasn’t changed, but for me, I was in a really dark place during that Good Cry EP, and I’ve gotten so much healthier. Every day I’m still working hard to stay healthy. My mental state has just improved so much.”

An advocate for mental health awareness, in 2019, Cyrus launched LONELY, a clothing line benefitting the Jed Foundation, a nonprofit that supports mental health and the prevention of suicide among teens.

‘The Hardest Part’

A year after releasing her third EP People Don’t Change, Cyrus shared her debut album, The Hardest Part, which earned her a Grammy nomination for Best New Artist, in 2022.

The album also covers love, loss, and her recurring subject of addiction, giving a more intimate glimpse into her past, present, and future. “These songs all mean so much to me,” Cyrus said of the album in a statement around its release. “They’re straight from my heart, my brain, and my body. Every song is important to the story, and for the first time I’m revealing my complete and honest truth.”

New Beginnings

In June of 2023, Cyrus revealed that she was engaged to her boyfriend, designer PINKUS.

“The greatest moment of my entire life was saying ‘yes’ to spending the rest of ours together,” shared Cyrus on Instagram. “This past month of being your fiancé and being in our own little world of just us two has been so perfect and I wish I could never leave this time.”

Photo: Walker Bunting / Courtesy of High Rise PR