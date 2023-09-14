Tory Lanez’s Motion for Bond Denied

On August 8, Candian rapper Tory Lanez was sentenced to 10 years in prison by Los Angeles County Superior Court Judge David Herriford. The sentence was handed down more than seven months after Lanez was officially found guilty of shooting fellow rapper Megan Thee Stallion in the foot in 2020, as he was charged with assault with a semiautomatic firearm, having an unregistered loaded gun in a vehicle, and discharge with gross negligence.

Videos by American Songwriter

A few weeks after being given his sentence, though, Lanez and his attorney Jose Baez filed an appeal for his sentence, as well as a motion for bond in the meantime. However, on Thursday (September 14), Judge Herriford denied Lanez’s request for bond, confirming that he will be sent to prison at least until his appeal is heard.

“The motion will be denied and proceedings concluded,” Herriford said according to Legal Affairs and Trials reporter Meghann Cuniff, who has followed Lanez’s trial for the past year.

Tory Lanez is officially headed to prison.



"The motion will be denied and proceedings concluded. Thank you," Judge Herriford said.



Lanez grinned at his supporters, including his father and friends from the Unite the People legal services group, before being led out. — Meghann Cuniff (@meghanncuniff) September 14, 2023

Per Cuniff, Lanez did not appear dejected once Herriford’s decision was made, as he smiled in the direction of his family in the courtroom. When speaking with the media outside the courthouse afterward, Lanez’s legal team insisted that their fight was far from over.

“We argued the elements of our case and the judge didn’t agree with our side,” one of the lawyers noted. “That happens. But this is just the first step in the appellate process.”

[RELATED: Tory Lanez Releases First Statement Since Receiving 10-Year Prison Sentence]

Lanez’s bond being denied comes just days after Megan Thee Stallion made her official return to music with “Bongos,” a collaborative track with Cardi B. Her first vocal appearance on a song since the Lanez trial began last winter, “Bongos” sees Megan employ an Afrobeat/Latin inspired approach alongside Cardi B, deviating from the hip-hop/club sound they used for their 2020 hit “WAP.”

When doing an interview a day before the release of “Bongos,” Cardi touched on how much she appreciates Meg’s trust in her, considering how big of a moment “Bongos” was in the scope of her life and her career.

“It feels good [to get back into the game]… it makes me feel good that she trusts me,” Cardi told DJ Whoo Kid. “I’mma give my all. Not only am I doing this for myself, [but] ‘I want you to trust me.’ We trust each other.”

Photo by Scott Dudelson/WireImage