Noah Cyrus Shares New Song “Set For Life”

A deluxe edition of Noah Cyrus’ debut album, The Hardest Part, sees a reworking of her acclaimed 2022 release. Alternative versions, stripped-back re-imaginings, and an all-new song round out the recently released edition.

The 16-track The Hardest Part (Deluxe) includes the songs “I Burned LA Down” and “Noah (Stand Still)” as they’ve never been heard before with string arrangements and choral accompaniments. The project also features the previously unreleased track, “Set for Life.”

The highly-emotive, piano-punctuated tune is the perfect pairing to the deeply personal album. If you want to hear I love you / Then I’ll tell you one more time, she gut-wrenchingly sings. Want it to be simple / Don’t want it to be paradise / And I’m not asking for forever / Just give me one more night with you / And I’m set for life.

Listen to “Set for Life,” below.

In The Hardest Part, Cyrus’ songs touch on addiction, love, and loss, offering an intimate look into the star’s past, present, and future. “These songs all mean so much to me,” Cyrus said of the album in a statement upon its release earlier this year. “They’re straight from my heart, my brain, and my body. Every song is important to the story, and for the first time I’m revealing my complete and honest truth.”

“The album is a tightly bundled 10-song debut with Cyrus having a bow on the previous phase of her life,” read a review from American Songwriter, in which the overall verdict is summed as “the hardest part about listening to Noah Cyrus’ The Hardest Part is turning the album off.”

Keeping with her theme of brutal honesty and raw vulnerability this year, Cyrus also recently released a darkly-tinted Christmas carol just in time for the holidays. Listen to “Snow In LA,” her latest collaboration with PJ Harding, below.

Photo by Clyde Munroe