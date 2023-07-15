The thing about legends in music is that they all didn’t cross paths at the same time. Imagine Robert Johnson playing with Jimi Hendrix. Janis Joplin singing with Frank Sinatra. Sadly, these pairings just never happened due to the temporal nature of life.

However, we now have a bit of a cheat code when it comes to issues of time and spacial limitations. That’s right, thanks to ChatGPT and artificial intelligence, we can ask the bots for an unbiased take on what a duet between two of the greats might look like.

We asked ChatGPT what a song written by Elvis “The King” Presley and Bob “The Bard” Dylan might look like today

“Can’t Escape From You”

(Verse 1 – Bob Dylan Style)

Well, the wind is blowin’ through the trees,

As I walk these lonesome streets,

Searching for a love that’s gone,

In the shadows, I carry on.

(Verse 2 – Elvis Presley Style)

I’m all shook up, baby, you’re on my mind,

You’re the one I’ve been tryin’ to find,

In this heartbreak hotel, I’m feelin’ blue,

Honey, I’m beggin’ you, don’t say we’re through.

(Chorus – Bob Dylan and Elvis Presley Styles)

Bob Dylan:

Like a rolling stone, I’m all alone,

Elvis Presley:

I can’t help falling in love with you, my own,

Bob Dylan:

In this tangled up world, I search for truth,

Elvis Presley:

But I’m caught in a trap, can’t escape from you.

(Verse 3 – Bob Dylan Style)

The times, they are a-changin’, it’s plain to see,

But your love, it remains a mystery,

I’m blowin’ in the wind, like a troubadour,

Singin’ of a love that’s forevermore.

(Verse 4 – Elvis Presley Style)

You’re my teddy bear, my hound dog too,

With you by my side, I can make it through,

In this jailhouse of love, I’m doin’ time,

Darlin’, won’t you be my peace of mind?

(Bridge – Bob Dylan and Elvis Presley Styles)

Bob Dylan:

The answer, my friend, is blowin’ in the wind,

Elvis Presley:

But I can’t help fallin’ in love again,

Bob Dylan:

In this tangled web, our hearts are bound,

Elvis Presley:

But I’ll always be your hound dog, always around.

(Chorus – Bob Dylan and Elvis Presley Styles)

Bob Dylan:

Like a rolling stone, I’m all alone,

Elvis Presley:

I can’t help falling in love with you, my own,

Bob Dylan:

In this tangled up world, I search for truth,

Elvis Presley:

But I’m caught in a trap, can’t escape from you.

(Outro – Bob Dylan and Elvis Presley Styles)

Bob Dylan:

In this tangled up world, we find our way,

Elvis Presley:

Love me tender, let’s seize the day,

Bob Dylan:

With our voices combined, we’ll sing it loud,

Elvis Presley:

A duet of legends, forever proud.

Final Thoughts

While this song is a bit on the nose, taking advantage of each of the singers’ most famous lines and song concepts, the contrast and blending of styles are interesting to see put together. Bob Dylan’s wry intellect and Elvis’ emotional punches—do make for a nice duet. These two titans come together, at least fictionally, for a moment of lyric possibility.

Photo by PL Gould/IMAGES/Getty Images