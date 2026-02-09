Why Don Henley Thought Punk Rock Was Something of a Facade: “There Is No Such Thing As ‘Perfection’ in Rock ’n’ Roll”

Rock ‘n’ roll doesn’t rely on form and structure as much as classical music. Given that difference, a common perspective is that classical music often strives for perfection and sometimes reaches it. Rock has a different perception, or at least it used to, and that is because of its liquid nature. However, there were a couple of bands that aimed for perfection. And one of them was Don Henley and The Eagles.

Compared to the Grateful Dead or Jimi Hendrix, The Eagles were a fairly straight-laced rock band. We don’t say that in terms of disposition, we say that in terms of music. The Eagles always sang in key, kept solos and fills restrained, and eliminated any superfluous elements. To play in such a way evidently means that the musicians have to be really, really good, and The Eagles were.

Highly contrary to the tight and clean-cut rock ‘n’ roll styles of The Beatles, The Beach Boys, Fleetwood Mac, and The Eagles was punk rock. Given punk rock’s reliance on chaos of sorts, Don Henley thought the genre was a cover-up, a cover-up for poor musicianship.

How Don Henley’s Strive for Perfection Crafted His Opinion

Concerning The Eagles’ strive for perfection, Henley stated, “We got saddled with that perfectionist label because we were always paying attention to detail, always trying to up our game.” “There is no such thing as ‘perfection’ in rock ‘n’ roll, although we did strive to be tight, musically, and to sing and play in tune. No apologies to be made for that.”

Perfection is entirely subjective, so does it really exist at all in its purest form? Seemingly not, but the striving for perfection does, and that is why Don Henley believed punk rock was a poor form, because it was not striving for something perfect. “There has always been the opposing school of thought, especially after punk came in, but I always saw that as a cover-up for lack of ability.”

“But obsessive perfectionism can be oppressive, stifling, paralyzing. Never let the great be the enemy of the good. We understood that. There should always be — and will be — a wart or a little clutter here and there. Life is messy, and rock ‘n’ roll is part of life,” concluded Don Henley, via Rolling Stone. Henley’s comment does raise an interesting question about not just experimental music but experimental art in general. If an artist doesn’t follow form and structure, is it because they can’t do it, or are they actively rebelling against it? Food for thought.

Photo by Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images